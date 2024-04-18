All No Rest for the Wicked stats and how they work

It’s important to review the various stats for your character in No Rest for the Wicked, as these dictate what your character can do in combat. Stats are integral to your character’s performance, showing what type of weapons they should use and your play style.

You can review your stats by examining your character in the menu anytime. As you level up, you can place points into specific stats for your No Rest for the Wicked character, but you might want more information on what these stats do and how they work. There’s a lot to cover, and we can help make it easier to go through them all.

How every stat works in No Rest for the Wicked

There are eight major stats that you can increase in No Rest for the Wicked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are eight significant stats you want to focus on in No Rest for the Wicked. These stats feed into other specifics, which can help you figure out your overall playstyle and the type of weapons you want to use throughout your campaign. When you’re not playing, make sure to grab the Twitch drops while they’re happening, or make sure your rig can run the game.

Here’s a full breakdown of how every stat works in No Rest for the Wicked. Each stat has a base value of 10 when you begin the game.

All No Rest for the Wicked stats Description Health Your Health stat shows how resilient you are to damage. The more Health you have, the more Hit Points you have, meaning you can take additional damage before falling. Directly increases your Hit Points meter. Stamina Your Stamina stat increases the number of attacks, dodges, or blocks you can perform during combat. Stamina is a crucial stat to bolster for anyone who wants to remain nimble and overpower enemies. Directly increases your Stamina Points meter. Strength The Strength stat increases the amount of damage you can do when wielding a Strength-based weapon. Dexterity The Dexterity stat increases the amount of damage you can do when wielding a Dexterity-based weapon. Intelligence The Intelligence stat increases the amount of damage you can do when wielding an Intelligence-based weapon. Faith The Faith stat increases the amount of damage you can do when wielding a Faith-based weapon. Focus Focus allows you to increase the amount of Focus bars you can use, unleashing more powerful attacks with the runes of your weapon. You gain a new Focus Bar for every 100 points of Focus You get, and every point in Focus grants you 20 points. Equip Load Your Equip Load shows how much gear weight you can have on your character before they begin to take encumbrance. This also determines the type of dodge you’re using. Every point in Equip Load increases your character’s inventory weight by 10 points.

