No Rest for the Wicked system requirements: All PC specs

No Rest of the Wicked early access arrives on April 18. You may be wondering whether your PC can run the game, and we have the answer.

From the developers of the successful Ori franchise, No Rest for the Wicked is an action-RPG set in the year 841. You’re tasked with defeating the unholy Pestilence plague and dealing with the political chaos after the death of King Harol.

If you’re planning to play on PC, you need to ensure your rig is capable of running the game, but you won’t have any issues on other platforms. If you want to know the PC specs for No Rest for the Wicked, read on.

Minimum PC requirements for No Rest for the Wicked

Make sure you can run it. Image via Moon Studios GmbH

The minimum PC requirements for No Rest for the Wicked are what your PC needs to be able to play the game on the lowest settings without any issues.

If your PC cannot meet the minimum requirements, you may be unable to launch the game, and, if you do get into the game, you will likely encounter performance issues.

Though the minimum PC requirements won’t give you the best graphical settings or performance for No Rest for the Wicked, you can at least enjoy the game. The full minimum PC requirements are listed below, via Steam:

Operating System: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Equivalent of Intel Core i5-84000 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Equivalent of Intel Core i5-84000 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Graphics: Equivalent of Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

Equivalent of Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 Storage: 35 GB available space

35 GB available space RAM: 16 GB

Recommended PC requirements for No Rest for the Wicked

With the recommended PC requirements for No Rest for the Wicked, you should encounter no issues running the game on the best settings. The recommended PC requirements are:

Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11

Windows 10/Windows 11 Processor: Equivalent of Intel Core i5-12600K or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Equivalent of Intel Core i5-12600K or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics: Equivalent of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Equivalent of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Storage: 35 GB available space

35 GB available space RAM: 16 GB

