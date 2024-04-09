No Rest for the Wicked release countdown: Exact start time and date

From the developers of Ori and the Blind Forest comes No Rest for the Wicked, a visceral and precise action role-playing game looking to court favor with fans of games like Diablo and Path of Exile.

No Rest for the Wicked has already made a strong impression on the content creators invited to test the game early, and the devs have promised a ton of variety when it comes to endgame activities. So with a considerable amount of hype building, when does the game actually release?

No Rest for the Wicked release time and date

No Rest for the Wicked releases in early access on Thursday, April 18. The developers at Moon Studios state that the game is their “most ambitious” to date and “continues to be deep in development” when it launches in early access.

Currently, there is no exact date for an official full release, with the developers stating they have “an idea of how long early access development should be,” but acknowledging this may change. The game will release for PC, PS5, and Xbox, though it is not confirmed yet if the early access release will be available for console players.

You can see exactly how long you need to buy No Rest for the Wicked with our countdown below, which is set to midnight CT on April 18.

How to get No Rest for the Wicked early access

Unlike other games that require you to pre-order or buy a special edition in order to acquire early access, No Rest for the Wicked is releasing in early access, meaning you only have to buy the game once the countdown has ended and its early access release has occurred.

When the game releases in early access on April 18, Steam users will be able to buy it with a special Steam launch discount, down from $39.99 to $31.99 until May 2 at 11am CT. Additionally, players will have the chance to get an extra 10 percent off if they purchase the game via a partnered content creator through an affiliate program. More details on the affiliate program will be announced soon.

Once the game is bought in early access, players will not have to purchase it again when it eventually launches in full.

