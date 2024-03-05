Category:
No Rest for the Wicked’s endgame plans to take elements from Diablo, Hades

ARPGs need to have a strong endgame.
Published: Mar 5, 2024 03:28 pm
No Rest for the Wicked, the ARPG with Souls-like precision combat, is looking like a promising new release when it enters early access next month.

But like with any ARPG, the endgame is of the utmost importance. What’s there after the credits roll to keep players coming back for more, season over season, and grinding to get the best possible builds?

In a new interview by GameInformer, Moon Studios creative director Thomas Mahler teased a bit of what players can expect from the endgame in No Rest for the Wicked. Unsurprisingly, it will draw from other games in the genre, but with “multiple things to do instead of just a single activity loop,” possibly to keep players invested in updates throughout the early access process.

One such endgame activity, Cerim’s Crucible, is inspired by Diablo 1’s Dungeon and will only be accessible once players finish up the campaign in NRFTW’s early access build. The playable area includes multiple statues, and interacting with one of them will warp a player into a “randomized dungeon crawl and tasks you to get through 10 randomized rooms to reach the end.”

Mahler also compared Cerim’s Crucible to Hades in that “each room offers a specific, randomized challenge, which could focus on platforming, combat, or puzzle-solving” and “you never know what enemies will spawn” in each run of the activity. Completing runs of Crucible will earn loot and materials to craft upgrades.

As part of the interview, Mahler said making a game is “almost a little bit like cooking” which makes the early access model a fit for the title because “you have to make it, let people try it, adjust it.”

No Rest for the Wicked enters Steam early access on April 18, and its 1.0 launch will come to consoles when it’s ready for release.

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.