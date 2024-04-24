How to make money in No Rest for the Wicked

Once you arrive in Sacrament, it will become increasingly obvious that you are going to need money to continue adventuring in No Rest for the Wicked. From repairs to materials to housing, there’s no shortage of purchases to be made.

Early on you’ll be looting just bits of Copper, but there will be plenty of opportunities for you to earn full pieces of Silver, which you can eventually stockpile until you have at least one Gold.

Here are the best ways to make money in No Rest for the Wicked.

Best ways to make money in No Rest for the Wicked

Challenges and Bounties

From slaying crabs to fighting bosses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One surefire way to gain pieces of Silver is by completing different Challenges and Bounties given by Randolph in Sacrament. He can be found next to the Cerim Whisper within the city walls and will offer you different tasks for different amounts of Silver and Bronze.

Bounties will spawn a specific enemy or enemy group that needs to be defeated in one of the surrounding areas. There are four daily bounties that can be repeated each day, including one simple task of exterminating crabs in Mariner’s Keep, as well as two very challenging weekly bounties.

Challenges require you to collect a specific amount of one resource, perform weapon enchantments, complete building projects, or defeat enemies with a specific weapon type.

Bounties and Challenges each reward you with between one to three pieces of Silver, plus some additional rewards.

Selling items



Weapons for the road. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are also certain weapons, tools, and items that will fetch you a pretty penny at the various vendors in the game. The weaker base weapons won’t grab you much, but stronger weaponry and tools can call for a few Silver coins if you’re lucky.

Early into the game, you may find weapons that you cannot use until level 11. While you might consider holding onto them, we recommend selling them since you’ll easily find more weapons as you level up. Fallen Embers can also be sold early on, since they’re crucial to endgame content you won’t reach for a while.

Just note that this isn’t the most efficient way to earn the currency and it should be used as a last resort when compared to Challenges and Bounties.

