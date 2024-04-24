Best No Rest for the Wicked builds

When crafting a build in No Rest for the Wicked, you will need to have a good idea of the kind of character you want right away since there is currently no respec ability in the game’s current early access state.

A build in No Rest for the Wicked consists of the stats you prioritize when leveling up, the weapons and equipment you use, and what your weight class is. The game is still in early access, and we’re still learning as we play through the game, so this list is subject to future changes. Here are some of the best character builds we’ve experimented with in No Rest for the Wicked.

Best character builds in No Rest for the Wicked

Elusive Rogue (Double Daggers and Dexterity)

Roll and stab. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Core stats: Dexterity, Stamina, Health

Best Weight Class: Light or Normal

One of my favorite builds I experimented with uses the Double Daggers as the primary weapon, with a heavy focus on Dexterity. While Stamina and Health are both important, Stamina feels like the bigger priority as it allows for more attacks and rolling without getting tired. A huge focus of your play style should be getting behind enemies and hitting them with a backstab.

While a Light weight class lets you move faster and use the dodge instead of a roll, I actually prefer the roll, so I go with a blend of medium and light armor to get a little more protection. Armor with buffs to health regeneration and additional damage should be prioritized.

Holy Warrior (One Handed Hammer, Shield, and Faith)

Holy hammer time. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Core stats: Stamina, Faith, Focus

Best Weight Class: Normal or Heavy

The Holy Warrior build is built on Faith, Stamina, and Focus. Faith is the obvious stat to prioritize since it affects the damage of the One-Handed Hammer you’ll use. High Stamina keeps you mobile and keeps your shield up. And because there are so many great Rune abilities for the One Handed Hammer, like the Fire Throw, maxing that Focus bar is another main priority.

As I mentioned above, I really like having the roll with the Normal weight class, but going with Mesh armor and a Heavy build pretty much turns you into a tank.

Greatsword Wielder (Two Handed Sword and Strength)

Big sword does big damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Core stats: Health, Strength, Stamina

Best Weight Class: Normal

As prerequisite to the Two Handed Sword build, you should be pretty proficient with the hard-to-master parry ability since you can’t block with a Two Handed Sword. But putting points in Strength will turn your power attacks after a successful parry into an unstoppable source of damage.

I sound like a broken record, but the Normal weight class is actually vital for this build since the amount of stamina you expend with Two Handed Sword attacks makes the Heavy class nearly impossible to utilize unless you dump points into Weight Class.

