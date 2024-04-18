How Weight Class works in No Rest for the Wicked

Your equipment weight matters in No Rest for the Wicked. Not only do you need to manage this to keep track of everything you’re wearing to protect yourself, but the more you carry, the more goes into your Weight Class, which changes up a handful of mechanics.

When carrying too many items, your roll will stay the same, and it might not work with the type of playstyle you have in No Rest for the Wicked. Your Weight Class also changes as you swap out new armor pieces or weapons. Knowing the differences between your Weight Classes is important; it gives you a better idea of what attacks you can do and how your role works, which is vital when taking on bosses or exploring new locations.

All Weight Class rolls and changes in No Rest for the Wicked

You can review your Weight Class on the stats screen, on the top right. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three types of Weight Classes in No Rest for the Wicked: Light, Normal, and Heavy. The Light Weight Class offers the quickest roll; the Normal weight has a medium roll right in the middle of the Light and Heavy ones, and the Heavy has the slowest and bulkiest roll. Still, you can also shoulder check into nearby enemies because your character is so heavy.

For those who focus on nimble melee attacks and the Dexterity skill, the Light Weight Class is likely your best option, as well as those who use Intelligence or Faith. It doesn’t cost too much stamina, and you can go relatively far, keeping a good distance between you and your enemy. If you’re more focused on close-quarters melee combat and want to wear heavier armor, the Normal Weight Class is a solid choice, mostly because using a shield to block attacks can help prevent you from taking too much damage. I would use this for any Dexterity or Strength-based builds.

The Heavy Weight Class roll might be the toughest to use. You go a rather short distance from your original starting location. I would recommend this choice for exclusively Strength-based builds, as you can carry the heaviest weapons and armor with this option.

These all come down to the overall weight you carry on your character for your equipped items. It does not count inventory space or what your character carries in their backpack. If you noticed that your Weight Class has gone up, review any new items you’ve put on recently. Even though an item might offer more protection, it could be significantly heavier than the previous ones you were wearing. You might be better off using the lighter equipment, especially if you dislike heavy rolls. You can always speak with Fillmore to sell any unwanted items, or repair broken equipment you want to wear.

Rather than wearing the lightest gear, increasing your character’s Equip Load skill on the stats page in No Rest for the Wicked is a good way to wear medium armor without taking the Normal or Heavy Weight Classes on a character. You need to level up your character and dedicate points to this skill, though, which can be a downside if you want to increase your other stats.

