How to backstab in No Rest for the Wicked

Although it’s fun to masterfully dodge and parry attacks in No Rest for the Wicked, it’s always easier and arguably more satisfying to backstab enemies before they get a chance to fight back.

Backstabbing your foes is a perfect way to get massive damage on an unsuspecting enemy, while also staying quiet and safe. You should always be prepared for a head-on battle with a bow or a shield, but there are inevitably going to be moments where you can keep the noise to a minimum while taking out those in your way.

If you’d rather stay hidden in the shadows and eliminate your targets without them drawing their sword, backstabbing enemies in No Rest for the Wicked is very simple. Here’s how to do just that.

Backstabbing in No Rest for the Wicked, explained

Red skull of death.

To backstab an enemy in No Rest for the Wicked, you must first enter sneak mode by clicking down the left stick on controller or the C key on mouse and keyboard. This allows you to move around without attracting as much attention from enemies and will prevent foes from turning around when they hear you shuffling around.

While sneaking around, you’ll need to wait until an enemy has turned their back to you. After they’ve turned around, continue sneaking up to them until you see a red skull icon over their head. If you successfully sneak up on the enemy without them turning around, you can press your attack key or button, and you should execute a quick backstab.

Almost any regular enemy can be backstabbed, but this doesn’t always mean they’ll be instantly killed. Tougher, stronger enemies will still take a good amount of damage, but you’ll also need to hit them with a strike or two to finish them off. Be careful of an enemy’s patrol path and your timing as well, because if they turn around as you try to backstab them, the attempt will fail and you’ll get into a normal fight.

