How to get and use the Bow in No Rest for the Wicked

Want to become a quick-drawing archer in No Rest for the Wicked? Think again. Although there are ranged weapons, the game really wants you to play a melee build. Here’s how to get and use Bows in No Rest for the Wicked.

How to get the Bow in No Rest for the Wicked

I was lucky and managed to buy one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get a Bow (Short Bow) from a random chest or buy it from a merchant in No Rest for the Wicked. Unfortunately, the loot system in this game is very random, and I cannot confirm either of these methods.

I was able to buy a Short Bow in Sacrament from Wittacker the merchant, but other players said they aren’t seeing the same inventory stock as me.

Check this store every now and then in case it restocks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I recommend checking every day or simply playing the game at your own pace. Sooner or later, you’ll come upon a chest or a merchant with a Bow.

How to use the Bow in No Rest for the Wicked

No Focus, no arrows. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use the Bow in No Rest for the Wicked, follow these steps:

Equip the Bow (it goes into an offhand slot)

(it goes into an offhand slot) Build up Focus by using a melee weapon

Use either the CTRL key (Keyboard) or the LB/L1 (Controller) to ready the Bow

(Keyboard) (Controller) to ready the Bow Fire an arrow using Right-Click (Keyboard) or the X/Square button (Controller)



Even though you don’t need arrows to use a Bow, you still need to use Focus, which you only get by attacking enemies (with a melee weapon).

In other words, even though you can use ranged weapons in the No Rest for the Wicked, the game doesn’t want you to neglect melee combat.

While it can be useful to hit an enemy from afar during a heated skirmish, I think it’s ultimately better to equip a Shield (for Parrying and Blocking) in your off-weapon slot than a Bow.

