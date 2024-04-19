No Rest for the Wicked character is using a Bow
Screenshot by Dot Esports
No Rest for the Wicked

How to get and use the Bow in No Rest for the Wicked

We’ll tell you, but you probably won’t like it.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Published: Apr 19, 2024 09:26 am

Want to become a quick-drawing archer in No Rest for the Wicked? Think again. Although there are ranged weapons, the game really wants you to play a melee build. Here’s how to get and use Bows in No Rest for the Wicked.

How to get the Bow in No Rest for the Wicked

No Rest for the Wicked store selling a Short Bow
I was lucky and managed to buy one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get a Bow (Short Bow) from a random chest or buy it from a merchant in No Rest for the Wicked. Unfortunately, the loot system in this game is very random, and I cannot confirm either of these methods.

I was able to buy a Short Bow in Sacrament from Wittacker the merchant, but other players said they aren’t seeing the same inventory stock as me. 

No Rest for the Wicked character is standing next to a merchant
Check this store every now and then in case it restocks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I recommend checking every day or simply playing the game at your own pace. Sooner or later, you’ll come upon a chest or a merchant with a Bow.

How to use the Bow in No Rest for the Wicked

No Rest for the Wicked character is firing a Bow
No Focus, no arrows. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use the Bow in No Rest for the Wicked, follow these steps:

  • Equip the Bow (it goes into an offhand slot)
  • Build up Focus by using a melee weapon
  • Use either the CTRL key (Keyboard) or the LB/L1 (Controller) to ready the Bow
  • Fire an arrow using Right-Click (Keyboard) or the X/Square button (Controller)


Even though you don’t need arrows to use a Bow, you still need to use Focus, which you only get by attacking enemies (with a melee weapon). 

In other words, even though you can use ranged weapons in the No Rest for the Wicked, the game doesn’t want you to neglect melee combat

While it can be useful to hit an enemy from afar during a heated skirmish, I think it’s ultimately better to equip a Shield (for Parrying and Blocking) in your off-weapon slot than a Bow

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.