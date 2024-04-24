How to get Stag Antlers in No Rest for the Wicked

Stag Antlers allow you to upgrade your gear and certain weapons in No Rest for the Wicked; however, getting a hold of Stag Antlers is far trickier than it appears.

Improving the quality of your offensive and defensive items is non-negotiable to progress through No Rest for the Wicked. Doing so will allow you to defeat bosses like Warrick and Darak alongside other handy tactics, such as leveling up the best stats.

Having the right materials and resources is important in the upgrade process. As you unlock more of the best weapons in No Rest for the Wicked, you need rarer resources—such as Stag Antlers..

Where to find Stag Antlers in No Rest for the Wicked

Don’t get your hopes up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stag Antlers—for the time being—appear to be a completely random drop in No Rest for the Wicked and one you can only get from chests, vendors, and as dropped loot.

Chests

RNG stands for random number generation and is an algorithm that calculates the probability of something happening. In this case, Stag Antlers are an RNG-based resource right now, which means you can open a hundred of No Rest for the Wicked’s chests and fine zero Stag Antlers. Conversely, you can open a handful of chests and receive a Stag Antler almost immediately.

Make sure you open every chest you come across and hope you get lucky.

Dropped Loot

Another possible drop method—verified by No Rest for the Wicked players—is they can drop as random loot after defeating enemies. The game world is dangerous, with threats lurking around every corner.

Defeat all opponents you come across, eliminate them again when enemies respawn, and always check what loot they drop as a Stag Antler could be one such goodie.

Vendors

The final option is also another luck-based option, and it’s checking all vendors regularly. If you pop into Sacrament, you know the heart of the city features a mini-market of various vendors.

Keep pestering the vendors as their goods and wares will constantly refresh. Stag Antlers might very well appear in their shop inventory if you get lucky, so have the right Gold ready just in case.

Stag Antlers aren’t the only sought-after material in No Rest for the Wicked as Bear Paws are also another hard-to-get commodity.

