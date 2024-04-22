Best stats to level up in No Rest for the Wicked

Underneath its beautiful aesthetic, No Rest for the Wicked features a tricky adventure that can ebb and flow in terms of difficulty. This is why you need to know the best stats to level up.

Recommended Videos

Like any traditional RPG, No Rest for the Wicked encourages you to slay enemies, tick off quests, and earn XP. The ability to level up your character is another familiar addition, and there’s a plethora of stats to spend your hard-earned points on.

From personal experience, I can tell you certain stats demand your attention to survive and enjoy No Rest for the Wicked to the fullest.

Which stats should you level up in No Rest for the Wicked?

Pick how you play. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

My recommendation is to invest all your early-game points into Health, Stamina, and Focus—but don’t sleep on the Equip Load stat either.

Health

My number one pick: Upgrade health at all costs. I would go as far as saying you should think about making the first one or two levels just be purely health increases.

Moon Studios’ Ori games are cute and curious, but underneath lies a difficult beast. This quality carries over into No Rest for the Wicked, and if you take it for granted, you will spend many of your early hours respawning over and over. Upgrade your health to be able to survive those one or two extra hits needed to prolong your life.

Stamina

No Rest for the Wicked is still in early access, allowing the developer room to make changes quite freely. The first two patches made many significant changes—particularly to the Stamina values. Early on, it took an awful lot of Stamina to do anything. Now, Stamina is a bit more generous, but you definitely need more.

Extra Stamina may be the difference to perform one final roll to get out of a bosses way—like Warrick the Torn or Darak—or deliver a final blow with a weapon.

Focus

Focus lets you use special Rune-based abilities on your weapons, use Bows, and it’s quite a vital stat all things considered. Adding Focus can ultimately allow you to have extra Focus Meter bars, and provide additional offense during combat.

Equip Load

I would say Equip Load is the least important of these four singled-out stats, but if you fancy some variety and you’re someone who goes for the biggest, heaviest gear, then Equip Load is worth your time and consideration. Raising this stat could just edge you into a more friendly Weight Class.

Every stat in No Rest for the Wicked

If you need a quick rundown of every No Rest for the Wicked stat, here’s a quick explainer of each one, what it does, and it might give you food for thought when it comes to your own level-up choices.

Dexterity: Increases the dexterity of your character. Weapons that scale with dexterity receive an attribute bonus.

Increases the dexterity of your character. Weapons that scale with dexterity receive an attribute bonus. Equip Load: How much weight your character can carry.

How much weight your character can carry. Faith: Increase your character’s faith. Weapons that scale with faith receive an attribute bonus.

Increase your character’s faith. Weapons that scale with faith receive an attribute bonus. Focus: Increase this attribute to acquire additional focus bars; a new focus bar is granted for every 100 focus points. Focus bars are essential for unleashing powerful rune attacks.

Increase this attribute to acquire additional focus bars; a new focus bar is granted for every 100 focus points. Focus bars are essential for unleashing powerful rune attacks. Health: Increase your resilience to damage, allowing you to withstand more hits before dying.

Increase your resilience to damage, allowing you to withstand more hits before dying. Intelligence: Increase your character’s intelligence: Weapons that scale with intelligence receive an attribute bonus.

Increase your character’s intelligence: Weapons that scale with intelligence receive an attribute bonus. Stamina: Increases the number of attacks, dodges, or blocks you can perform.

Increases the number of attacks, dodges, or blocks you can perform. Strength: Increases the strength of your character: Weapons that scale with strength receive an attribute bonus.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more