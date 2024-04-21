We’re just days into No Rest for the Wicked and already, Moon Studios has shipped two patches addressing balancing and performance drawbacks players had encountered following the title’s launch.

Hotfix One landed yesterday and covered a few of these balancing issues, including a reduction to repair costs, stamina costs, fall damage, and a boost to drop rate on a number of resources that many players needed more of in their playthroughs. Today’s Hotfix Two was covering performance and bug fixes, according to devs in the No Rest for the Wicked blog.

Players will encounter fewer bugs after today’s hotfix. Image via Moon Studios

Many players diving into No Rest for the Wicked had encountered severe performance problems so it is hoped today’s hotfix remedies many of these drawbacks. Also on the docket for Hotfix Two are increased Durability for all tools, a few loot adjustments (specifically related to the Water Channel key), and some combat improvements surrounding the Wolf, Plague Wolf, and Riven Twins Boss.

Here are the full patch notes for No Rest for the Wicked‘s Hotfix Two.

Full patch notes for April 20’s No Rest for the Wicked: Early Access Hotfix Two

Performance improvements

Improved the game’s overall rendering performance.

Additional optimizations for Balanced and Performance quality modes.

Improved overall performance of visual effects and fog effects.

Improved performance during the ship prologue.

Additional smaller performance improvements.

Balance changes

Increased Durability on tools: Tier One: 100 Durability. Tier Two: 125 Durability. Tier Three: 150 Durability.

Nerfed Silver Ring’s enchantment and buffed base stats.

Buffed Riven Twins Boss by removing the stagger on parry.

Loot changes

The Water Channel key has been moved to a chest in the Black Trench while the team investigates Plague Leader failing to spawn for certain players.

Food costs were adjusted to be more balanced in terms of cost to health gained.

Drops for Clay and other rocks at dig spots have been improved.

Whittacker’s loot table now contains Fishing Rods.

Crafting changes

Tool crafting has been added to Crafting Tables.

Area changes

Critter spawns (such as Deer) in some areas have been improved.

Enemy spawning in Nameless Pass has been improved.

A few more loot spawn locations in Nameless Pass have been added.

Art and climbables in Mariner’s Keep have been polished.

Combat improvements

Wolf, Plague Wolf targeting has been adjusted to remove aggressive rotation.

Audio for Riven Twins Boss has been improved.

Bug fixes

Missing text in Chinese (Simplified & Traditional) has been added.

Certain interaction texts appearing in the wrong language have been fixed.

Improved clarity for Filmore’s free repairs till you reach Sacrament.

The team has fixed the map not showing area names on hover.

Enemies becoming kaijus (visually) out of nowhere have been fixed.

Echo Knight Boss AoE damage zone now matches visual effects,

Shinies and Chests will no longer pull a disappearing act in the sewers.

Deleted chests will now drop loot bags despite inventory being full.

The chest roasting over an open Campfire in Nameless Pass has been removed.

Rain sounds that occasionally appear in the Phalen Church cinematic have been fixed.

Terms of Service and Privacy Policy screens now appear correctly in all languages.

