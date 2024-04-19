How to get and use the Water Channel key in No Rest for the Wicked

Tracking down keys and opening doors in No Rest for the Wicked is a more challenging task in the game. Several locked doors are blocking your path, and as you progress through the main story, you might be on the hunt for the Water Channel key.

It’s a key you must find during the Black Trench quest and allows you to progress further in the story. The problem with finding the Water Channel key is that it can take time in No Rest for the Wicked, and you might also find the key before tracking down the door. Thankfully, we’ve been able to see both to make your life much easier.

Where to find the Water Channel key in No Rest for the Wicked

You need to defeat a difficult enemy to get the key to drop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Water Channel key you’re looking for appears in The Black Trench Dungeon and drops from an elite enemy you encounter in this location. This is a section of a quest you can complete for Of Rats and Raiders in No Rest for the Wicked.

You must defeat the elite enemy for the Water Channel key to drop, and then you can progress through the rest of the dungeon. The Black Trench area unlocks as you progress through the story and requires you to defeat Darak in the Orban Glades and help Rattigan escape from his cell in Sacrament to reach the sewers. You might want to review your stats before undergoing these difficult tasks.

Unfortunately, for many No Rest for the Wicked players, this key could be bugged. Several players have reported they reached this point, and there’s no elite enemy for them to fight. Because no enemy is spawning at that location, there’s no way for the key to appear, preventing you from progressing forward.

Some players have had success restarting their game and returning to their realm. Others had to start a new realm and return to their original one. I did not have any issues with getting this powerful enemy to spawn and could fight against it, obtaining the Water Channel key. After you get it, the door is not too far away from where you fought this foe, and then you progress to the rest of The Black Trench dungeon in No Rest for the Wicked.

