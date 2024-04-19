One of the main quest lines in No Rest for the Wicked will take you down into the depths of Sacrament’s sewers, which are overwhelmed by the Plague and beset by ravenous and deadly monsters.

You probably discovered the entrance to the Sacrament sewer if you’ve been exploring after washing up on shore but weren’t able to open it. After reaching Sacrament and progressing through a main questline, though, the time has come to return to that spot and head below ground.

Here’s how to find the Sacrament sewer entrance in No Rest for the Wicked.

Sacrament sewer entrance location in No Rest for the Wicked

Don’t bring your nice boots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The entrance to Sacrament’s sewers is located at the northeastern edge of the Shallows, back near where you first started. Look for the big glowing green entrance that’s covered in flowing sewer water.

How to reach and unlock the Sacrament sewer entrance

To unlock the Sacrament sewer entrance, you’ll have to complete several quests within the Of Rats and Raiders questline. Before accessing the sewer entrance, you need to:

Reach Sacrament and start Of Rats and Raiders.

Find and defeat Darak.

Speak to Winnick, Odessa, and Rattigan.

Free Rattigan from his cell by stealing the key from the drunken passed-out guard.

Marked path from Sacrement Cerim Whisper to Sacrement sewer entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once Rattigan is free, he’ll mark the location of the Sacrament sewer entrance. To reach the sewer entrance, head southwest out of Sacrament through the main gate where you fought Warrick. Travel through the Orban Glades until you reach the Mariner’s Keep.

A very time-saving vine wall here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Instead of fighting through the Risen that have retaken Mariner’s Keep, take a quick south turn and climb down the vines as soon as you cross the wooden bridge into Mariner’s Keep. Climb down the ladder and walk through the opening on the right side of the room. Take another ladder down and loop down around the rock wall until you hit the water. Swim across the water and you’ll be at the Sacrament sewer entrance without fighting through the Mariner’s Keep and the Shallows.

Once you’re inside the sewers, you can continue the Of Rats and Raiders questline and connect with a Cerim Whisper fast travel point.

