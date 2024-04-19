Sacrament sewer entrance in No Rest for the Wicked.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
No Rest for the Wicked

How to find the Sacrament sewer entrance in No Rest for the Wicked

It's pretty gross down there.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024

One of the main quest lines in No Rest for the Wicked will take you down into the depths of Sacrament’s sewers, which are overwhelmed by the Plague and beset by ravenous and deadly monsters.

You probably discovered the entrance to the Sacrament sewer if you’ve been exploring after washing up on shore but weren’t able to open it. After reaching Sacrament and progressing through a main questline, though, the time has come to return to that spot and head below ground.

Here’s how to find the Sacrament sewer entrance in No Rest for the Wicked.

Sacrament sewer entrance location in No Rest for the Wicked

Sacrament sewer entrance in No Rest for the Wicked.
Don’t bring your nice boots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The entrance to Sacrament’s sewers is located at the northeastern edge of the Shallows, back near where you first started. Look for the big glowing green entrance that’s covered in flowing sewer water.

How to reach and unlock the Sacrament sewer entrance

To unlock the Sacrament sewer entrance, you’ll have to complete several quests within the Of Rats and Raiders questline. Before accessing the sewer entrance, you need to:

Sacrament sewer entrance location and path from Sacrement marked on map in No Rest for the Wicked.
Marked path from Sacrement Cerim Whisper to Sacrement sewer entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once Rattigan is free, he’ll mark the location of the Sacrament sewer entrance. To reach the sewer entrance, head southwest out of Sacrament through the main gate where you fought Warrick. Travel through the Orban Glades until you reach the Mariner’s Keep.

Western edge of Mariner's Keep with vine wall in No Rest for the Wicked.
A very time-saving vine wall here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Instead of fighting through the Risen that have retaken Mariner’s Keep, take a quick south turn and climb down the vines as soon as you cross the wooden bridge into Mariner’s Keep. Climb down the ladder and walk through the opening on the right side of the room. Take another ladder down and loop down around the rock wall until you hit the water. Swim across the water and you’ll be at the Sacrament sewer entrance without fighting through the Mariner’s Keep and the Shallows.

Once you’re inside the sewers, you can continue the Of Rats and Raiders questline and connect with a Cerim Whisper fast travel point.

How to switch weapons in No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked character is standing next to Filmore the Blacksmith
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
How to switch weapons in No Rest for the Wicked
Tyler Esguerra Apr 19, 2024
How to find the fountain in No Rest for the Wicked
Drunk guard next to the fountain at night in No Rest for the Wicked.
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
How to find the fountain in No Rest for the Wicked
Scott Robertson Apr 19, 2024
Where to store items in No Rest for the Wicked
Odessa leaning on the edge of a ship in No Rest for the Wicked.
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
Where to store items in No Rest for the Wicked
Scott Robertson Apr 19, 2024
