How to find the fountain in No Rest for the Wicked

The city of Sacrement is a spiraling, twisting multi-leveled settlement that can be easy to get lost in—especially if you’re trying to find a drunken guard who’s passed out next to the fountain in No Rest for the Wicked.

The in-game map for No Rest for the Wicked doesn’t present a ton of landmarks, so you only have a single quest marker to go on, if you’re actively on the Of Rats and Raiders quest. Finding the fountain comes several missions into the questline, after defeating Garok and talking to an imprisoned Odessa.

Here’s where you can find the fountain in No Rest for the Wicked.

Where is the fountain in No Rest for the Wicked?

If you’re looking for the fountain where the drunk guard is as part of the Of Rats and Raiders questline, then you’ll want to head to the northeast corner of Sacrement, in a tucked away lower part of town.

The path from the start of Of Rats and Raiders to the fountain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Starting from the two guards at the gallows who provide the tip on the drunk guard’s whereabouts, head back to the jail cells, turn right, and then down the stairs to the town circle where the War Room, the builder, and the woman preaching under the statue are. Instead of taking the stairwell back to the market square and the fast travel spot, walk past the War Room door and down the stairwell on the left side of the circle.

Turn left at the bottom of the stairs, then follow the path downward to the fountain that you should be able to see in the distance. Sitting at the base of the fountain is the drunk, passed-out guard who has the cell key you’re looking for. Past the fountain are gates to other areas of the map that you’ll unlock later in the game.

Once you have the key, head back up the way you came from to unlock the prisoner’s cage and continue the Of Rats and Raiders quest.

