No Rest for the Wicked is a challenging game, and returning to a safe space to manage your equipment and buy upgrades is imperative. The game has a fast travel system to help you out, but you have to unlock it first. Here’s how to fast travel in No Rest for the Wicked.

How to unlock fast travel in No Rest for the Wicked

A gift for slaying the first boss, no doubt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You unlock fast travel in No Rest for the Wicked when you reach Sacrament. To get there, you need to defeat the first major boss: Warrick the Torn. Even though his attack patterns are predictable, the boss hits pretty hard, so make sure you’re using a weapon you’re comfortable with and that it’s repaired. I suggest you dodge through his attacks rather than trying to parry them. Also, don’t forget to bring enough food for healing.



After you defeat the boss, a cutscene plays, then you get access to Sacrament. Immediately afterward, a message pops up saying you’ve unlocked fast travel. The first place you can fast travel from is the Whisper point on the east side of Sacrament.

How fast travel works in No Rest for the Wicked

Not the fast travel we were hoping for, but it will have to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only fast travel between Sacrament and the last Whisper checkpoint you used. This means if you want to visit a place you’ve previously been to, you still need to walk there. Fast travel is only useful for quickly traveling between wherever you’re exploring at the moment and Sacrament. While it’s not ideal, the ability to go back for repairs and upgrades is a huge boon in No Rest for the Wicked.

