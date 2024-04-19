No Rest for the Wicked: How to beat Warrick the Torn and all rewards

Warrick the Torn is comfortably the biggest hurdle No Rest for the Wicked throws at you in the early game, but our handy guide will help you beat the boss.

Recommended Videos

The first hour or two of No Rest for the Wicked is all about learning the ropes. You’ll learn how to be efficient in combat, how to parry, how movement works, and help your character grow into the hero you want them to be.

I hope you learned a lot from the intro, as you’ll need to apply all that knowledge when you come face to face with difficulty incarnate himself—Warrick the Torn.

How to defeat Warrick the Torn boss in No Rest for the Wicked

Ah, you’re a bit tougher than regular mobs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The beauty of No Rest for the Wicked is that you can employ different playstyles and strategies. Me personally? I opted to take on Warrick the Torn using the Brothers Keepers Dual Wielding Double Dagger, and rolled a lot to defeat him.

There are other tips I strongly recommend you take into consideration when attempting to bring down this titanic enemy.

Weapon choice

I feel Brothers Keepers, the Hunter’s Axe, and Hunter’s Knife are all superb early-game choices to defeat Warrick as he’s quite a nimble and active boss.

A big Longsword and heavy, two-handed weapons will sap your Stamina in a heartbeat and leave you vulnerable. The time it takes to swing the weapon can leave you susceptible to big damage, and make you miss opportunities to swing at Warrick as he’s already moved onto his next attack.

Level up

No Rest for the Wicked has Souls vibes, and Warrick the Torn is a fine example: the name, the health bar, and how hard he hits. There’s no shame, then, in running around the map and exploring, killing enemies, and levelling up once or twice before taking him on. Level up a couple of times and dump points in Health and Strength to give yourself a nice offensive and defensive boost.

Roll instead of parrying

This one comes down to personal preference. Taking into account the weapons I used, I opted to go into this fight with a lighter Weight Class. All of this meant I could roll often, and once I learned the general gist of Warrick’s moveset, I was able to forward roll through many of his attacks, get in behind, and take a few swipes at his unguarded backside.

Parrying is quite tough in No Rest for the Wicked—especially in its early access launch stage—and you will need to Parry a lot if this is the strategy you take. I personally think rolling is a much easier and more conservative approach.

Warrick’s attacks

When he uses aerial attacks, you need to pounce. You have ample time to roll and get out of the way, and if you time it right, you can roll near to him and deliver a few quick strikes.

He also telegraphs a lot of big charging attacks, so as long as you don’t rush, you can anticipate these moves and either roll away, try to roll through, or Parry if that’s your preferred approach.

The most devastating attack that caught me off-guard a few times is a single, big thrust. It’s quite sudden, but Warrick will grip his weapon with two hands and pull right back before attacking forward—you ideally need to roll to the side to avoid it.

Use all these techniques and you should be able to defeat Warrick the Torn, and he will rightfully drop a few rewards you can pick up.

Warrick the Torn boss rewards in No Rest for the Wicked

Defeating Warrick the Torn awards you with a random assortment of loot, as the game’s chests and reward system is entirely RNG—meaning all rewards are randomized.

I got new weapons and resources, whereas you might get a rarer weapon and scarcer ingredients for top-tier meals. Just pray to the RNG Gods and hope they treat you right!

What isn’t random, though, is No Rest for the Wicked‘s class system, as well as how to repair equipment.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more