Does No Rest for the Wicked have a Class system? Softclasses and builds, explained

No Rest for the Wicked is an absolutely brutal action RPG, with punishing combat you’d expect out of a Soulslike. From the moment you wash up on shore, you’ll be in for quite the challenge, but there’s no basic class system for you to fall back on.

Recommended Videos

Instead, No Rest for the Wicked uses a “softclass” system. There’s no class or archetype for you to choose, which puts a lot of pressure on how you allot your points.

How do you build a character in No Rest for the Wicked?

Your character’s combat prowess in No Rest for the Wicked is determined solely by their stats, their weapons, and their gear. There are eight attributes you can put points into when you level up: Health, Stamina, Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence, Faith, Focus, and Equip Load.

Each has a prominent effect on your character, so how you assign points you receive at each level effectively determines the kind of character they are. But the weapons you pick up can also affect how you play. A rare weapon you find may need a certain minimum in Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence, or Faith. That weapon can have a lasting impact on your character if you choose to build your stats to suit that weapon.

It’s important then to approach the game with flexibility. Instead of deciding early on you’ll be a two-handed weapon heavy or an elusive archer, you can wait to then assign points based on the kind of weapons you unlock.

What’s a good build to use in No Rest for the Wicked?

Pick how you play. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You want to allocate points into your four core stats that are useful no matter what kind of weapon you use: Health, Stamina, Focus, and Equip Load. These four will keep you healthy, able to roll around plenty, equipped with powerful Focus attacks, and light on your feet.

For every three points you get per No Rest for the Wicked level, you should put two into whichever of the four above are the most pressing. The last should go to whichever stat provides an attribute bonus to your weapon.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more