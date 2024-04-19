How to increase performance and FPS in No Rest for the Wicked

No Rest for the Wicked is on the wishlist of many Diablo and Path of Exile fans, but many players are encountering performance and FPS problems upon loading into the game. If you’re looking for ways to increase your frame rate in No Rest for the Wicked, you came to the right place.

As a huge action-RPG player, I started playing No Rest for the Wicked hours after its early-access release. Before buying the game, I ensured my PC specs meet No Rest for the Wicked’s system requirements, so I wasn’t expecting any performance problems. However, upon loading the game with my high-end gaming PC, I experienced crashing errors and subpar performance. Here’s how to fix the problems.

How to fix performance and FPS problems in No Rest for the Wicked

Can we fast travel to a reality without performance problems?

The fastest way to fix performance and FPS problems in No Rest for the Wicked is by reducing the Render Scale option in the game’s Graphics settings.

After trying various methods to boost my frames and performance in No Rest for the Wicked, including adjusting quality presets and tweaking NVIDIA settings, I found that reducing the Render Scale had the most significant and immediate impact. However, this improvement came at the cost of reduced visual quality.

If you’d like to keep your render scale at 100 percent, you can try the following fixes for FPS and performance problems in No Rest for the Wicked.

Reduce your in-game graphical settings to their lowest options.

Navigate to your GPU’s control panel and ensure it’s optimized for performance and not quality.

Download pending GPU driver updates and system updates.

At the time of writing, performance and FPS problems are a recognized concern for No Rest for the Wicked developer Moon Studios, especially during the early access launch phase. The developer addressed this in an official blog post on the Steam Community forums.

The blog acknowledges performance as a known issue and emphasizes Moon Studios’ ongoing efforts to optimize the game, so future updates may bring significant improvements.

