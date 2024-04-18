How to fix No Rest for the Wicked crashing errors

Many Diablo and Path of Exile fans were eagerly awaiting for Moon Studios’ No Rest for the Wicked. However, its launch wasn’t quite as smooth as some would have hoped, with many players encountering constant crashes and bugs in No Rest for the Wicked that have been negatively impacting the early experience.

While crashes and bugs are not uncommon with new releases, what made No Rest for the Wicked‘s issues particularly frustrating was the lack of accompanying error messages. This left players in the dark about the cause of the crashes and made troubleshooting nearly impossible.

How do you fix constant crashes in No Rest for the Wicked?

There are a few bandaid fixes. Image via Moon Studios

To fix No Rest for the Wicked’s crashing errors, you can verify the integrity of the game files through Steam or reinstall the game entirely.

These are temporary solutions and may not work for everyone. Considering the root cause of these crashes is unknown, players have been finding success with some of the more common troubleshooting methods like the above. Ultimately, only No Rest for the Wicked’s developers can fix these crashes—potentially with a hotfix or a new update.

What causes No Rest for the Wicked to crash?

There’s a potential culprit. Image via Moon Studios

No Rest for the Wicked’s crashes could be tied to a memory leak. I noticed the game seemed to be using an unreasonable amount of RAM. My system has 16GB, but No Rest for the Wicked ate that up in no time, which shouldn’t have been happening for a game of this caliber. This led me to believe there may be a memory leak issue causing the crashes.

These crashes were first experienced by PC players playing No Rest for the Wicked on Steam since the game decided to have a delayed launch for consoles like PlayStation and Xbox.

In the meantime, just make sure you’re regularly saving your game in No Rest for the Wicked to avoid losing any progress in the event of a crash.

