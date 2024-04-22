How to defeat Darak in No Rest for the Wicked: Falstad Darak boss guide

Falstad Darak is the second (and third) major boss in No Rest for the Wicked. While he may look tough (and he is), you shouldn’t have too much trouble. Here’s how to beat Falstad Darak in No Rest for the Wicked.

Before you fight Falstad Darak in No Rest for the Wicked

Don’t worry, Darak will be on his knees soon enough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you fight this big guy in No Rest for the Wicked, here are a few things you should bring along:

Food items (Mushroom Soup or Crab Chowder). The more the better.

A one-handed weapon (not necessary, but I found it easier than using a two-handed weapon).

Medium or light armor (I don’t recommend using heavy armor, unless you’re a master of Parrying).

If you have all the above, get ready to fight Falstad Darak. Spoiler alert: His bark is meaner than his bite.

How to defeat Falstad Darak in No Rest for the Wicked

Get behind him and attack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To defeat Falstad Darak in No Rest for the Wicked, dodge his attack barrage (by rolling behind him), hit him once or twice, and rinse and repeat until he is dead. That’s all you need to do.

Falstad Darak hits hard, and, at an early level, he can probably kill you in about three hits. That said, the invincibility window of your dodge rolls is very generous, and the constant healing from your food items will keep you at full health if Darak ever manages to hit you.

Darak has about three or four attacks, each one with multiple swings, but they can all be easily dodged if you simply roll into or around him. Every time I dodged him, I managed to land one or two hits. It took a few minutes, but this strategy got me through the fight. I even forgot to use my focus abilities.

If you’re feeling bold, you can also try to Parry his attacks. Considering how hard Darak hits, I didn’t want to risk it, but Parrying can leave him open to even more attacks.

I don’t mean to brag, but I managed to beat him on my first try without even trying. Honestly, his villain introduction was so cheesy that I really wanted to put him in his place. Speaking of cheesy villains, you don’t even get to kill him during this encounter. Like the coward he is, he escapes the battle when you get him to about 20 percent health.

How to defeat Falstad Darak for the second time in No Rest for the Wicked

New look, but nothing’s changed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During the same quest (Of Rats and Raiders), you get to fight Falstad Darak yet again. This time, you fight him in The Sewer.

Use the exact same tactic as above to defeat his first phase. The second phase begins as soon as you get his health to zero percent. Darak grows tentacles out of his limbs and starts attacking even more aggressively. Unfortunately for Darak, he is just as easy to avoid as he was during the first phase. So, yet again, use the same dodging tactic as in the last two fights and put the guy out of his misery.



By the time I fought him for the second time in the sewer, I had already upgraded my weapon and armor pieces as much as I could, so I breezed through the fight. As long as you dodge and attack, you should have no problems defeating Falstad Darak.

Beat the boss and buy a house. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your reward for beating Falstad Darak is the ability to buy a house in Sacrament.

