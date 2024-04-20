How to buy a house in No Rest for the Wicked

If you’re looking to plant your roots in the bustling town of Sacrament, your own piece of paradise awaits in No Rest for the Wicked.

Securing a home sweet home is a key step towards establishing your presence in No Rest for the Wicked‘s world. That being said, becoming the proud owner of a piece of prime real estate isn’t any easier than fighting enemies in this game. In this guide, I’ll show you how to unlock, buy, and decorate houses in No Rest for the Wicked.

How to unlock houses in No Rest for the Wicked

On my way to defeat a warlord. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can unlock the door to homeownership in No Rest for the Wicked, you must start and complete the quest Of Rats and Raiders.

Of Rats and Raiders is an early-game quest in which you defeat Darak, a warlord in the western reaches of the Orban Glades. While finding him is a challenge, defeating in this state Darak won’t be super hard if you’re already acquainted with No Rest for the Wicked‘s combat system. I managed to beat him at level five but switched weapons from the Claymore to an agile Climber’s Pick. Just know that he flees once the encounter is over.

When you report back to Winnick, you get a second quest objective to free the raiders. Once that’s out of the way, you unlock access to the sewers, where you definitively face Darak and complete this quest, ultimately unlocking the housing market in Sacrament.

How to purchase a house in No Rest for the Wicked

If only I had the silver for it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you beat Darak and complete Of Rats and Raiders, approach a house with a telltale icon on the map and pay the price to buy it in No Rest for the Wicked.

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

Keep your eyes peeled for the telltale icons indicating available properties. Approach the homes marked for sale and interact with the sign out front. This reveals the price tag attached to the property. Prices may vary depending on factors like size and location, so be prepared to spend some hard-earned coins. Once you’ve amassed the required funds, press the designated button to seal the deal.

How to decorate a house in No Rest for the Wicked

No Rest for the Wicked has a lot of customization and building options for your dwelling. You can decorate your new digs with furniture, decor, storage chests, crafting stations, and beds.

I strongly recommend you focus on the functional aspects of your dwelling first: a storage chest to dump your extra loot and a cozy bed so you can get your much-needed rest. A well-rested adventurer is a formidable one.

When you’re ready for a change, you can use Structure Mode to arrange and rearrange items. Not having a grid can be confusing at first, but it’s much more freeing. There are no restrictions to where you can place your items, as long as it’s inside your home.

