No Rest for the Wicked character is standing next to Filmore the Blacksmith
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
No Rest for the Wicked

How to switch weapons in No Rest for the Wicked

Keep your blade sharp.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 02:01 pm

In No Rest for the Wicked, there are plethora of different weapons that you can use during your adventures in the wild, but unfortunately, you’ll need to switch between them if you wish to keep your fights fresh and unique.

Recommended Videos

Players have a relatively large inventory that can be upgraded on the fly, and are able to collect many different tools of war. Whether you’re a ranged warrior that wields a bow or a sword and shield enthusiast, you don’t necessarily need to stick to one weapon if you fancy a different playstyle.

In the middle of a fight, here is how to switch weapons in No Rest for the Wicked.

Switching weapons in No Rest for the Wicked

The weapon select quick menu in No Rest for the Wicked
Get ready for a fight on all fronts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To switch weapons in No Rest for the Wicked, you must upgrade your character at the Rookery with the Watcher. You should be able to get your first upgrade after spending your first night at Sacrament, and with it, you’ll be able to gain a plethora of goodies, such as extra inventory space, an extra tool slot, or another mainhand slot for a weapon.

You’ll want to pick an additional mainhand slot, which will allow you to equip another weapon from your inventory. Once another weapon is equipped by your character, you should be able to freely swap between your equipped weapons by pressing right on the directional pad on controller or pressing X on mouse and keyboard.

Note that if you want to hold even more weaponry at your fingertips, you’ll need to upgrade your character even further at the Rookery.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to find the Sacrament sewer entrance in No Rest for the Wicked
Sacrament sewer entrance in No Rest for the Wicked.
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
How to find the Sacrament sewer entrance in No Rest for the Wicked
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 19, 2024
Read Article How to find the fountain in No Rest for the Wicked
Drunk guard next to the fountain at night in No Rest for the Wicked.
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
How to find the fountain in No Rest for the Wicked
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Where to store items in No Rest for the Wicked
Odessa leaning on the edge of a ship in No Rest for the Wicked.
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
Where to store items in No Rest for the Wicked
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to find the Sacrament sewer entrance in No Rest for the Wicked
Sacrament sewer entrance in No Rest for the Wicked.
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
How to find the Sacrament sewer entrance in No Rest for the Wicked
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 19, 2024
Read Article How to find the fountain in No Rest for the Wicked
Drunk guard next to the fountain at night in No Rest for the Wicked.
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
How to find the fountain in No Rest for the Wicked
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Where to store items in No Rest for the Wicked
Odessa leaning on the edge of a ship in No Rest for the Wicked.
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
Where to store items in No Rest for the Wicked
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 19, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.