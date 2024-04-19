In No Rest for the Wicked, there are plethora of different weapons that you can use during your adventures in the wild, but unfortunately, you’ll need to switch between them if you wish to keep your fights fresh and unique.

Players have a relatively large inventory that can be upgraded on the fly, and are able to collect many different tools of war. Whether you’re a ranged warrior that wields a bow or a sword and shield enthusiast, you don’t necessarily need to stick to one weapon if you fancy a different playstyle.

In the middle of a fight, here is how to switch weapons in No Rest for the Wicked.

Switching weapons in No Rest for the Wicked

Get ready for a fight on all fronts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To switch weapons in No Rest for the Wicked, you must upgrade your character at the Rookery with the Watcher. You should be able to get your first upgrade after spending your first night at Sacrament, and with it, you’ll be able to gain a plethora of goodies, such as extra inventory space, an extra tool slot, or another mainhand slot for a weapon.

You’ll want to pick an additional mainhand slot, which will allow you to equip another weapon from your inventory. Once another weapon is equipped by your character, you should be able to freely swap between your equipped weapons by pressing right on the directional pad on controller or pressing X on mouse and keyboard.

Note that if you want to hold even more weaponry at your fingertips, you’ll need to upgrade your character even further at the Rookery.

