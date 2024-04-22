The enemies in No Rest for the Wicked are relentless, presenting a unique challenge to players with hard-to-read timing on their attacks, unpredictable chains, and an incredibly small successful parry window.

As you clear areas and navigate to your central hub in the city of Sacrament, you’ll soon discover you’ll have to return to the places you’ve already conquered, either to fulfill bounties, find entrances to new areas, or collect the resources needed to upgrade buildings. But are the same enemies you’ve already defeated in No Rest for the Wicked waiting for you to come back?

Do enemies respawn in No Rest for the Wicked?

Yes, enemies do respawn in areas you’ve cleared in No Rest for the Wicked, but it won’t be the exact same enemies you fought previously. The game uses procedural generation to regenerate areas with new enemies and loot, presenting new and unique combat challenges every time you return to an area.

Return to Sacrament without worrying about enemy respawns, for the most part. Image via Moon Studios

But unlike other Souls-like games, enemies do not respawn immediately after you die. So if you die while trying to clear an area or reach a specific destination, the enemies you defeated just before dying will not respawn. It appears that bosses, such as Warrick the Torn, do not respawn after you defeat them, though sometimes there will be another enemy waiting for you where you previously fought a boss.

Enemies will also not respawn immediately if you interact with the fast travel points called Cerim Whispers.

How long does it take for new enemies to respawn in No Rest for the Wicked?

It’s unclear exactly how much time it takes for new enemies to respawn in an area. You can die multiple times while exploring an area without enemies you’ve already defeated coming back. No Rest for the Wicked makes use of an in-game clock, so time progresses when you exit, and if you’re not playing for at least a couple of hours, enemies should respawn.

But it doesn’t always take time. If you clear enemies in one area, head back to Sacrament, and then start exploring another area, enemies should start respawning back in the first area.

