How to get Bear Paws in No Rest for the Wicked

Paw you.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 10:49 am

If you’re bloodthirsty for some grizzly Bear Paws in No Rest for the Wicked, we have the best tips on how you can acquire them.

Recommended Videos

No Rest for the Wicked offers the odd tutorial here and there, but other than that, you’re on your own. How to get and use Runes is largely a mystery, and even basics such as how to Parry can be tricky without proper guidance.

Many items are also shrouded in ambiguity. Knowing where to find Fallen Embers, for instance, is a fine example of this. But another great question mark hangs over Bear Paws, and we have answers.

Where to find Bear Paws in No Rest for the Wicked

No Rest for the Wicked character is standing next to a merchant
Check this store every now and then in case it restocks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two main ways to obtain a Bear Paw in No Rest for the Wicked: get lucky and hope you find one as random loot in a chest, or bank on a Sacrament merchant having one as a purchasable resource.

Chests

Unfortunately, in my own experience, finding a Bear Paw is completely luck-based, and the resource lies solely in the powers of RNG. Chests respawn in No Rest for the Wickedenemies respawn too—so it means you can keep revisiting them in the hopes of getting a lucky Bear Paw drop.

Merchants

If you’ve ever done a routine cycle of Sacrament’s merchants, you already know they refresh and restock their wares regularly. I can’t pinpoint the timeframe exactly—such is the uncertainty surrounding Bear Paws—but I feel the item has a chance of appearing once you’ve progressed several hours into the game.

Tip:

My advice would be do not sell them. No matter how much you need the money, the scarcity of Bear Paws make it a no-go to sell the item.

So far, I’ve had one Bear Paw appear as a merchant good. The odds are slim, so we’ll keep an eye out for any further ways of getting Bear Paws, as well as report on any updates made to their drop rate.

For more information on shops, we've got everything you need to about Finley's shop location and hours, plus details on every Sacrament building project and costs.

