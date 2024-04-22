How to get and use Fallen Ember in No Rest for the Wicked

There are a handful of items you can use as you progress through No Rest for the Wicked, but their exact use is sometimes shrouded. You won’t learn about how to use them until you progress through the game, and Fallen Ember is one of these items.

It’s an item that you might find throughout your No Rest for the Wicked playthrough, but it doesn’t have a clear use. You might be wondering if you should hold onto them or consider selling them if you’re better off getting as much money as possible to use on other things you use. However, I recommend against this and find it better to stow Fallen Ember away until you’re ready to use it.

What to do with Fallen Embers in No Rest for the Wicked

You can use Fallen Embers when you reach the end of No Rest for the Wicked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to use a Fallen Ember is when you can access the Cerim Crucible. Before entering the dungeon in No Rest for the Wicked, you must offer a Fallen Ember to the pedestal. Thankfully, the dungeon only requires one Fallen Ember for any attempt, which means you can build up a large pile of Fallen Embers before adventuring down into the Cerim Crucible.

The enemies within the Cerim Crucible are dangerous. These will be elite enemies, similar to the ones you’ve faced off in specific locations as you explored No Rest for the Wicked. Because this is an endgame dungeon, it will be an ideal opportunity to test your skills when you reach this portion of the game to see if you’re ready to face off against more difficult encounters moving forward.

Whenever you’re looking for Fallen Embers, they can drop from nearly any location in No Rest for the Wicked. I’ve located them by defeating standard foes or opening chests. It is better to focus on beating the easier foes in No Rest for the Wicked, but these can take time to grind.

If you’re nowhere near the end of No Rest for the Wicked, selling Fallen Embers is viable if you desperately need the money. However, I don’t recommend it, as there are other items you can sell to the many vendors you encounter in Sacrament. Fallen Embers give you 24 coins when you exchange them with vendors. You won’t get rich off selling them, but you can afford a missing upgrade. If you’re trying to save money on repairing items, there’s a method you can use that does it for free.

