This No Rest for the Wicked trick lets you repair equipment for free

No Rest for the Wicked can be a grueling game where you want to time your strikes carefully, or you could end up dead, where your equipment takes damage over time. You can repair it, but it comes at a cost. That is until players discovered a way around this payment.

When you initially start the game, there’s a blacksmith you rescue named Fillmore. He’s willing to buy and sell with you, and this is one of the few ways you can repair any equipment that takes durability damage. At the start of No Rest for the Wicked, he does it for free, but later asks for payment after you complete the tutorial area. With the way No Rest for the Wicked works with realms, you can bring a character who has completed the tutorial back to the start of the game and take advantage of Fillmore’s kind repair services.

You can speak with Fillmore in the Mess Hall at the start of the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The method was discovered and shared by Reddit user xZerocidex in the No Rest for the Wicked subreddit. You go about this trick by creating a new realm in the main menu of No Rest for the Wicked. You want to do it on the character you’ve been playing who has already reached Sacrament, the city you unlock after you complete the tutorial and defeat the first boss. When you begin in the new realm, you won’t see the ship, but you’ll still start on the island’s coast. You can make your way up to Mariner’s Keep and rescue Fillmore, and he can repair your equipment.

When he offers to repair your equipment, there’s no cost associated with it. If you beat the first boss and proceed to Sacrament, where you meet multiple new NPCs, such as the innkeeper, this free service will disappear, and you will have to start paying for repairs. However, you can swap back to your traditional realm to keep playing, and whenever you need repairs, flip back over to your tutorial-based realm and get the services for free.

It’s an excellent way to save the precious money you’ll build up in No Rest for the Wicked. In my experience playing, money hasn’t been a huge deal. However, this can quickly build up as you face off against more dangerous opponents, find yourself falling consistently, and equipment begins to break down.

This method is a good way to save a little cash as you continue exploring No Rest for the Wicked‘s early access. Only some players have been enjoying themselves with the game’s first impressions. Others have been having trouble with the various control problems they encounter when trying to play. Still, developer Moon Studios is listening to player feedback and is doing their best to adjust where they can.

