No Rest for the Wicked

No Rest for the Wicked dev is already addressing game’s biggest issues: ‘We hear you’

No Rest for the Wicked developer, Moon Studios, has taken notice of four common issues and is actively looking to fix them.
Mateusz Miter
Published: Apr 19, 2024 04:22 am

No Rest for the Wicked’s early access period started on April 18, with thousands of players tuning in. Unsurprisingly, they spotted numerous issues with the game, and the dev is already taking action.

The developer, Moon Studios, addressed the community’s feedback in an April 19 Reddit thread, acknowledging key issues with the game, thanking players for their input, and asking them to continue reporting anything that crosses their minds.

The dev brought up four common issues:

  • Key remapping
  • Aspect ratio limitations
  • Performance enhancements
  • Pausing the game

The dev also included a link to its forum and asked players to report any inconveniences as it continues to work on No Rest for the Wicked.

Odessa leaning on the edge of a ship in No Rest for the Wicked.
The dev is hard at work fixing No Rest for the Wicked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No Rest for the Wicked has had a promising start, but reactions are varied. The game has “Mixed” reviews on Steam. Most appear to enjoy the game but complain it needs polishing before a full release.

“No Rest for the Oven. It still needs to cook, but there is a game here,” one player wrote. “It’s pretty decent for an Early Access game.” This opinion seems to be shared by many early access players.

The release date of the full version of No Rest for the Wicked remains to be seen. It’s common for games to undergo issues in their first days of early access, so it’s no surprise No Rest for the Wicked has been victim to hiccups. It’s at least reassuring the dev is taking notice and actively looking to fix them.

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.