No Rest for the Wicked has landed on Steam in early access, with the chance to earn some awesome goodies. Players who pick the ARPG up early have the chance to cleanse and shape the kingdom as a Cerim, and on top of that early play, they can also obtain a unique set of Cerim Armor to use on their journey.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to get the rare armor… and which platforms are locked out.

How to get the Early Access Cerim Armor in No Rest for the Wicked

It’s an epic-looking armor set. Image via Private Division

You can get the Early Access Cerim Armor in No Rest for the Wicked by purchasing it during the title’s early access period.

There’s no official end date for the early access period on Steam. However, according to the official Steam page, there will be at least two updates before the end. So, you have time to purchase the title to get the Cerim Armor. The only real limitation is you can only claim one Early Access Cerim Armor per Steam account.

Once you buy No Rest for the Wicked, you can redeem your Early Access Cerim Armor by following these steps:

Complete the prologue. Enter the town of Sacrament. Find Captain Randolph and talk to him. While talking to him, select the “entitlements” and then “claim early access reward” options. Captain Randolph will then give you the Early Access Cerim Armor set.

Before you get too excited about this new armor, there’s a catch to equipping it—your character must be level 21. When you reach level 21, you can equip it and wear it on your journey.

Unfortunately, while you’re leveling up, you can delete this armor set from your character’s inventory, as it’s not locked. So, be careful because you only get one Cerim Armor set per Steam account.

At the time of writing this, No Rest for the Wicked is not available in early access on other platforms, which means you can’t get the unique Cerim Armor set on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. If this changes, we will update this article.

For now, this is everything you need to know about how to get the Early Access Cerim Armor set in No Rest for the Wicked.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more