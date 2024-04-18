A woman in armor looks horrified with flames burning behind her
Image via Private Division
Category:
No Rest for the Wicked

Ori devs’ new dark fantasy action RPG is now available in early access

You can play No Rest for the Wicked now.
Image of Vic Hood
Vic Hood
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 11:29 am

No Rest for the Wicked, a new action RPG from Moon Studios, the developer of the Ori series, is in early access now—but don’t expect any adorable wisps in this game.

Recommended Videos

Described on its Steam page as a “visceral, precision action RPG set to reinvent the genre,” No Rest for the Wicked sees you playing Cerim, a holy warrior who’s sworn to defeat a plague (called the Pestilence) at any cost. This journey sees Cerim becoming entangled in the politics of the kingdom and going up against those who want to wield the chaos of the plague for their own gains.

Right now, No Rest for the Wicked is only in early access, which means you don’t get access to launch features like co-op multiplayer, but there’s still plenty to sink your teeth into.

According to an X (formerly Twitter) post by Moon Studios’ co-founder Gennadiy Korol, a first playthrough of the early access build should take between 15 and 25 hours. He emphasized, however, that playtime will depend on “how you play” and those who engage with the end game will likely spend longer in the game. Korol also encouraged players to experiment with different characters, weapons, and builds.

No Rest for the Wicked features a “soft class system,” meaning there are no concrete classes, so you can experiment to find the playstyle that suits you. And there’s plenty to experiment with since there are 100 weapons to try and a special runes system to get to grips with.

No Rest for the Wicked early access is currently only available on PC (Steam) and costs $35.99, but we advise using the affiliate program to pick up the game for the discounted price of $31.99.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article No Rest for the Wicked graphics settings: Which Quality Preset should you choose?
An old man on the balcony with a bird in his hand, promoting No Rest for the Wicked.
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked graphics settings: Which Quality Preset should you choose?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 18, 2024
Read Article All No Rest for the Wicked stats and how they work
All stats in No Rest for the Wicked
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
All No Rest for the Wicked stats and how they work
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 18, 2024
Read Article How to play No Rest for the Wicked with keyboard and mouse
An enemy attacking a player with a large, crude hammer in No Rest for the Wicked.
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
How to play No Rest for the Wicked with keyboard and mouse
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article No Rest for the Wicked graphics settings: Which Quality Preset should you choose?
An old man on the balcony with a bird in his hand, promoting No Rest for the Wicked.
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked graphics settings: Which Quality Preset should you choose?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 18, 2024
Read Article All No Rest for the Wicked stats and how they work
All stats in No Rest for the Wicked
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
All No Rest for the Wicked stats and how they work
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 18, 2024
Read Article How to play No Rest for the Wicked with keyboard and mouse
An enemy attacking a player with a large, crude hammer in No Rest for the Wicked.
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
How to play No Rest for the Wicked with keyboard and mouse
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 18, 2024
Author
Vic Hood
Vic is Gaming Editor at Dot Esports. An award-winning games journalist, Vic brings experience from IGN, Eurogamer, TechRadar, and more to the Dot Esports table. You may have even heard her on the radio or speaking on a panel. Not only is Vic passionate about games, but she's also an avid mental health advocate who has appeared on both panels and podcasts to discuss mental health awareness. Make sure to follow her on Twitter (@hood_vic) for more.