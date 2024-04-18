Ori devs’ new dark fantasy action RPG is now available in early access

No Rest for the Wicked, a new action RPG from Moon Studios, the developer of the Ori series, is in early access now—but don’t expect any adorable wisps in this game.

Recommended Videos

Described on its Steam page as a “visceral, precision action RPG set to reinvent the genre,” No Rest for the Wicked sees you playing Cerim, a holy warrior who’s sworn to defeat a plague (called the Pestilence) at any cost. This journey sees Cerim becoming entangled in the politics of the kingdom and going up against those who want to wield the chaos of the plague for their own gains.

Right now, No Rest for the Wicked is only in early access, which means you don’t get access to launch features like co-op multiplayer, but there’s still plenty to sink your teeth into.

According to an X (formerly Twitter) post by Moon Studios’ co-founder Gennadiy Korol, a first playthrough of the early access build should take between 15 and 25 hours. He emphasized, however, that playtime will depend on “how you play” and those who engage with the end game will likely spend longer in the game. Korol also encouraged players to experiment with different characters, weapons, and builds.

No Rest for the Wicked features a “soft class system,” meaning there are no concrete classes, so you can experiment to find the playstyle that suits you. And there’s plenty to experiment with since there are 100 weapons to try and a special runes system to get to grips with.

No Rest for the Wicked early access is currently only available on PC (Steam) and costs $35.99, but we advise using the affiliate program to pick up the game for the discounted price of $31.99.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more