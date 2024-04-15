Does No Rest for the Wicked have co-op multiplayer?

No Rest for the Wicked is attracting plenty of attention in the countdown to its release into early access, though you may be wondering if the game includes multiplayer—and we have the answer.

Recommended Videos

No Rest for the Wicked is entering early access on April 18, and expectations for the game are high because it was developed by the studio behind the beloved Ori franchise.

If you’re wondering whether you can enjoy the adventure in No Rest for the Wicked alongside friends in multiplayer co-op, read on for the answer.

Is there co-op multiplayer in No Rest for the Wicked?

It’s coming. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Moon Studios

No Rest for the Wicked won’t have co-op multiplayer when the game launches in early access on April 18. However, the feature will be added in a future update.

Developer Moon Studios shared an early access roadmap for No Rest for the Wicked in March, outlining the additions that will be made to the game in the months ahead, including multiplayer for the title.

Multiplayer will be added to No Rest for the Wicked as part of the first major update. There is no specific release window for the first update.

Following on from the release of multiplayer action for the title, No Rest of the Wicked will see the addition of The Breach in the second major update—which is believed to be Act Two of the campaign.

Further updates to No Rest for the Wicked will follow,w but Moon Studios has not revealed any information on what will be added to the title beyond what was noted in the roadmap.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more