No Rest for the Wicked price: How much does it cost?

No Rest for the Wicked is an action RPG set to enter early access on April 18, and many wonder how much it will cost.

The developers, Moon Studios GmbH, already have a clear patch roadmap planned for No Rest for the Wicked. The first update will introduce multiplayer options, while the second will bring “The Breach.” More updates are expected to follow. The game will be available on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S. So, how much do you have to pay for No Rest for the Wicked?

How much does No Rest for the Wicked cost?

No Rest for the Wicked has been added to the Steam and PlayStation Store, but there’s still no price tag to be seen. I assume Moon Studios will reveal the price closer to the release date.

If you ask me, the price should be between $30 and 40, but that’s just a guess.

This article will be updated once Moon Studios reveals how much No Rest for the Wicked costs.

Core features of No Rest for the Wicked

No Rest for the Wicked has an “animation-driven combat system.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re still on the fence and unsure if you should grab No Rest for the Wicked during early access, let me quickly run you through the most important features. The story is set in 841, in the age of the plague, and you’re on a mission to vanquish the plague. You end up on Isola Sacra and navigate the area to find various secrets. This game uses a “soft class system” and you can get creative as much as you want with building your character by adjusting your health, intelligence, dexterity, strength, and stamina.

The biggest selling point of No Rest for the Wicked is its combat that’s meant to push you out of your comfort zone and make every movement count. It’s focused on animation and likely take a while to get used to it.