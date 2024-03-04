Category:
Is No Rest for the Wicked on Xbox Game Pass?

The upcoming RPG is becoming popular.
Mateusz Miter
Mar 4, 2024
A girl, with brown hair and blood on their face, being away by two soldiers.
Image via Moon Studios

If you’re looking for a new action-RPG, No Rest for the Wicked could be the one for you. The latest game from Moon Studios will soon be available, and many players are wondering whether it will launch on Xbox Game Pass. If you’re among them, brace yourself, as we don’t come bearing good news.

Will No Rest for the Wicked be available on Xbox Game Pass?

At the time of writing, it remains unclear whether No Rest for the Wicked will be included in Xbox Game Pass, but it’s unlikely to be any time soon. The game will launch into early access on April 18 only on Steam. So far, the developers haven’t revealed any plans to add it to the subscription service in the future.

No Rest for the Wicked gameplay.
No Rest for the Wicked has lots of RPG mechanics. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Having said that, the game will eventually make its way to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, but the developer hasn’t confirmed the exact date when that will happen. Instead, it claimed the game will ship to consoles when it launches with its full 1.0 version.

It’s hard to tell when No Rest for the Wicked will eventually arrive on consoles. Some games stay in early access for just a few months, while others remain there for years.

What is No Rest for the Wicked about?

In No Rest for the Wicked, players take the mantle of Cerim, a warrior with a mystical power to fight a deadly plague, which is essentially the game’s main antagonist. The game uses a third-person perspective and requires careful planning from players before they jump into the action.

So far, players have compared No Rest for the Wicked to gritty RPGs like Diablo and Dark Souls. And judging by the gameplay in the showcase trailer, it makes so much sense.

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.