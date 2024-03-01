Category:
No Rest for the Wicked is Diablo meets Dark Souls by Ori devs, coming to Steam next month

This may be one to keep an eye on.
Scott Duwe
Published: Mar 1, 2024
No Rest for the Wicked screenshot
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next game from Ori and the Blind Forest developer Moon Studios is “something totally different” but similar in that it also looks totally awesome.

No Rest for the Wicked is an action RPG with Soulslike combat and a painted aesthetic, and it’s generating a lot of buzz after its full reveal in a developer showcase this afternoon—and rightfully so. The wait won’t be long, either, because it’s entering Steam early access on April 18.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The game features the top-down perspective of ARPGs like Diablo or Last Epoch, but the combat features more precision and timing akin to something like Dark Souls or Elden Ring. This, combined with the game’s glorious and unique art style, is exciting enough on its own.

But the fact it’s coming from a proven developer like Moon Studios, makers of Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, makes it that much more promising. This is an “entirely seamless world” where “nothing is procedurally generated” and everything is “handcrafted” beautifully to “look like a painting come to life.”

No Rest for the Wicked uses stamina-based precision combat like Souls games, randomized loot, resource farming, and WASD movement on keyboard as opposed to the typical point-and-click of ARPGs. The gameplay presentation in the livestream was impressive, featuring weapons that all have their own unique movesets and stats driven by RNG.

No Rest for the Wicked will start on PC only but come to consoles eventually when it hits its 1.0 release after multiple updates, the first of which will add multiplayer co-op and PvP, while others will bring new regions, narrative updates, and more throughout the early access period.

For more on No Rest for the Wicked, check out the full 20-plus minute reveal stream on YouTube or on Twitch where some content creators are showing off the game in action, along with Twitch Drops.

