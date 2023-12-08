When does No Rest for the Wicked release?

There really is no rest for the wicked.

No Rest for the Wicked is a unique ARPG featuring a hand-crafted world with a unique painted art style and precision-based combat. What’s unique is each location has its own protagonist who has problems and secrets to uncover. Interested? Here’s the release date.

No Rest for the Wicked is still in development and has no announced release date. Despite this, it is expected to be released in early access on Steam in 2024. Although the official date isn’t known, we do know when it fully releases, it will be available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC gaming stores. The developers will reveal more details during the ‘Wicked Inside’ digital showcase, which will air on March 1, 2024.

What is No Rest for the Wicked?

No Rest for the Wicked is a fresh take on the ARPG genre with hand-crafted worlds and a painted art style on a dark yet beautiful island known as Isola Sacra. This island will hold stunning forests, challenging mountain passes, and treacherous crypts.

Each of these locations will feature unique protagonists who have their own problems, tough creatures, secrets, and hidden treasures. The game will also feature a precision-based combat system where fights are direct, tactical, and animation-driven. It is expected to be a pleasing gaming experience for an ARPG, especially for those who prefer skill-based and timed combat over pure button smashing.

For those who enjoy gaming with friends, you’ll be happy to know it will also feature a multiplayer mode where players can share their world and progress with three friends in the online campaign co-op mode.

Unfortunately, not much else is known about No Rest for the Wicked. However, we will update this article as more information is revealed.