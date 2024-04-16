How to use the No Rest for the Wicked affiliate program discount

No Rest for the Wicked, the “visceral, precision action RPG” from developer Moon Studios, arrives in the hands of players on April 18 via early access on Steam. And those players can support a creator and get a nice deal with the affiliate program discount.

Publisher Private Division announced today that players can buy No Rest for the Wicked via an affiliate link that guarantees a discounted price while also supporting a partnered creator with a portion of the purchase. Instead of the suggested retail price of $39.99, players that use an affiliate link referral can get the game for just $31.99.

How to get No Rest for the Wicked on sale via the affiliate program

To get No Rest for the Wicked at a discount and to support a creator, players will need to visit the creator’s channel and click on the official No Rest for the Wicked affiliate link. Doing so will redirect you to the Private Division store, where you can complete the purchase and get the game for the affiliate price. You’ll be given a Steam code you can activate right away.

The following content creators are participating in the No Rest for the Wicked affiliate program:

Raxxanterax

King Gothalion

Ms5000Watts

MrLlamaSC

ItmeJP

CohhCarnage

Towelliee

Crream

Onepeg

ZeroLenny

Baggins

Tyrannicon

Zizaran

Players will have a full two weeks to visit one of the above creator pages and click through the affiliate link, starting on the day of the game’s early access release at 11am CT on April 18, all the way until May 2. At that point the game goes back up to its full retail price of $39.99.

Content creators have already played a huge part in helping promote the game leading up to its early access release. Via this program, some of those creators can earn some additional revenue in return, while helping players get the best price for a game that many are eagerly anticipating.

