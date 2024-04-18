Innkeeper Husband quest start in No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked

How to complete The Innkeeper’s Husband in No Rest for the Wicked

Help Caroline find her husband, even if her inn didn't survive.
Zack Palm
Published: Apr 18, 2024 05:04 pm

When you finally arrive at Sacrament, things can start to look up for you in No Rest for the Wicked. However, not everyone is having a good day, and when you meet the innkeeper Caroline, who had her inn burned down, her husband is missing.

She gives you the quest called The Innkeeper’s Husband, and although you can’t help her rebuild her inn, you can assist her in tracking down her husband. You must return to the coast, where you started No Rest for the Wicked, to find him. It won’t be simple, but there are some specific locations to look for him and learn what happened.

All The Innkeeper’s Husband quest steps in No Rest for the Wicked

A map screenshot in No Rest for the Wicked.
Back to where you started. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you accept Caroline’s quest, make your way down to the southwest part of the map, returning to Mariner’s Keep. You need to head down to Shallow Shore, the starting area where you began your No Rest for the Wicked journey, for the next quest step.

I recommend interacting with the Cerim Whisper at the center of Sacrament to unlock fast travel. Now, whenever you go to a Whisper, you can immediately return to Sacrament and fast travel back to the previous Whisper. It makes moving around in No Rest for the Wicked much easier, especially given you have to make your way to the corner of the map for this quest.

When you arrive here, someone will shout from the top of the tower, where you need to go to find the person who was shouting down at you. There is a Whisper at the tower’s base, and you can interact with it to save before making your way up to the top.

Base of Tower Gordon's location in No Rest for the Wicked
Use the Whisper to save before scaling the tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach the top, Gordon is waiting for you, Caroline’s husband. He got stuck up here because Risen chased him to this location. Now, he needs help getting down. You need to grab the Western Bridge key you find on the body next to him, and then you can make your way back to Mariner’s Keep, unlocking that door and finding a way around for Gordon. The door where you need to use the Western Bridge key is at the center of Mariner’s Keep.

Western Bridge Key open location in No Rest for the Wicked
You can open the Western Bridge Key back at Marnier’s Keep. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can follow the path that opens up after you use the Western Bridge key. You will encounter a handful of enemies, and there’s only one new foe, one that carries a two-handed hammer. You need to watch out for their heavy area attacks and maneuver around them to deal the most damage. It helps to know your Weight Class when fighting foes like this one.

After you beat them, you can make it to the other side of where Gordon is and kick down the ladder. Now, it’s a matter of returning to Caroline in Sacrament to report that her husband is okay and complete the quest.

