Where to find the Western Bridge Key in No Rest for the Wicked

The world of No Rest for the Wicked is filled with twisted paths, hidden troves, and a Souls-like level design that makes traveling through areas easy after completing it the hard way. A fine example of this on the Western Bridge.

To get to the Western Bridge, you’ll naturally need the Western Bridge key. But if you’ve found the door to the Western Bridge early on in No Rest for the Wicked, don’t go looking for this key just yet.

How to find the Western Bridge Key in No Rest for the Wicked

To find the Western Bridge Key, you’ll first have to start the quest The Innkeeper’s Husband once you’ve reached Sacrament. If you go to the key’s location without the quest active, the key will not appear.

Dot marks the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Western Bridge Key, travel back to your starting point and head west from the Shallows beach. Climb your way to the top of the destroyed tower, then leap over the gap to where the Inkeeper’s husband is. The corpse next to the husband should have the Western Bridge Key on it.

Don’t worry, you’ll see both of these guys again. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To reach the Western Bridge, go back and climb up the tall tower on the far western edge of Mariner’s Keep. At the top level, there will be a wooden door to Western Bridge you can now unlock. The Western Bridge area has a number of enemies on it, including a heavy Risen with a powerful sweeping heavy attack. However, there are also a number of chests that can be looted as well, as well as dig sites you can open up with a shovel.

Once you’ve turned the gate wheel around to get the gate open, head south down the narrow hallway to find the Innkeeper’s husband. Kick down the ladder for him and talk to him, and you should complete the quest. However, you can leave and come back to where he previously was, and the corpse you lifted the key from will be back on his feet and ready for a fight.

