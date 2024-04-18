One of your first tasks in No Rest for the Wicked should be hunting down the tools you’ll need to collect nearby resources. You could spend money on them, but most of them, like the shovel, can be found with a little effort.

Unlike the pickaxe and the Woodcutter’s Axe, though, getting your hands on the shovel is going to take just a bit more effort as you’ll need to get through a locked door for this tool. But trust us, you’re going to dig having the shovel at your disposal in No Rest for the Wicked.

How to find the shovel in No Rest for the Wicked

Dot marks the spot.

The shovel can be found inside the locked Storage Room in Mariner’s Keep, meaning you’ll need to acquire the Storage Room key first. You can find the Storage Room key by navigating the ledges and platforms on the western edge of the keep.

No more digging with your hands.

Once the key is in hand, head east into the main courtyard of Mariner’s Keep, which you can easily spot by the large makeshift bonfire made of wagons and corpses. In the northeast corner of that courtyard, there’s a dimly lit locked door. That door is the entrance to the Storage Room. Once it’s unlocked, you’ll find both the shovel and a loot chest inside.

The shovel can be used on any digging sites, which are noted by lifted, glowing ground. If you go back to where you found the Storage Room key, you can slide over to the two ladders next to you and walk through the door that’s in between them to find one. There’s also one on the other side of the gate next to the Storage Room, if you’ve gotten the gate handle by saving Fillmore.

You can dig to find all kinds of resources for different trades, such as Clay, Chipped Sapphire, or Grimradish roots.

