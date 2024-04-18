Digging at a dig spot in No Rest for the Wicked.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
No Rest for the Wicked

How to find the shovel in No Rest for the Wicked

What valuables can you find underground?
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 04:24 pm

One of your first tasks in No Rest for the Wicked should be hunting down the tools you’ll need to collect nearby resources. You could spend money on them, but most of them, like the shovel, can be found with a little effort.

Recommended Videos

Unlike the pickaxe and the Woodcutter’s Axe, though, getting your hands on the shovel is going to take just a bit more effort as you’ll need to get through a locked door for this tool. But trust us, you’re going to dig having the shovel at your disposal in No Rest for the Wicked.

How to find the shovel in No Rest for the Wicked

Shovel and Storage Room location in Mariner's Keep in No Rest for the Wicked.
Dot marks the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The shovel can be found inside the locked Storage Room in Mariner’s Keep, meaning you’ll need to acquire the Storage Room key first. You can find the Storage Room key by navigating the ledges and platforms on the western edge of the keep.

No Rest for the Wicked shovel location.
No more digging with your hands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the key is in hand, head east into the main courtyard of Mariner’s Keep, which you can easily spot by the large makeshift bonfire made of wagons and corpses. In the northeast corner of that courtyard, there’s a dimly lit locked door. That door is the entrance to the Storage Room. Once it’s unlocked, you’ll find both the shovel and a loot chest inside.

The shovel can be used on any digging sites, which are noted by lifted, glowing ground. If you go back to where you found the Storage Room key, you can slide over to the two ladders next to you and walk through the door that’s in between them to find one. There’s also one on the other side of the gate next to the Storage Room, if you’ve gotten the gate handle by saving Fillmore.

You can dig to find all kinds of resources for different trades, such as Clay, Chipped Sapphire, or Grimradish roots.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to complete The Innkeeper’s Husband in No Rest for the Wicked
Innkeeper Husband quest start in No Rest for the Wicked
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
How to complete The Innkeeper’s Husband in No Rest for the Wicked
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Can you rebind controls in No Rest for the Wicked? Key mapping explained
No Rest of the Wicked characters in the snow world swinging an axe
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
Can you rebind controls in No Rest for the Wicked? Key mapping explained
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 18, 2024
Read Article How Weight Class works in No Rest for the Wicked
Rolling in No Rest for the Wicked
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
How Weight Class works in No Rest for the Wicked
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to complete The Innkeeper’s Husband in No Rest for the Wicked
Innkeeper Husband quest start in No Rest for the Wicked
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
How to complete The Innkeeper’s Husband in No Rest for the Wicked
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Can you rebind controls in No Rest for the Wicked? Key mapping explained
No Rest of the Wicked characters in the snow world swinging an axe
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
Can you rebind controls in No Rest for the Wicked? Key mapping explained
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 18, 2024
Read Article How Weight Class works in No Rest for the Wicked
Rolling in No Rest for the Wicked
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
How Weight Class works in No Rest for the Wicked
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 18, 2024
Author
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.