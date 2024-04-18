How to find the Woodcutter’s Axe in No Rest for the Wicked

The weapons and armor you find scattered around early in No Rest for the Wicked may be enough to take on the first few Risen enemies you come across, but you’ll need upgrades sooner rather than later, meaning you’ll need a Woodcutter’s Axe.

The Woodcutter’s Axe is one of several tools you can find and equip on your person at no extra cost to your weight. Like the Pickaxe, you can find a Woodcutter’s Axe early on without having to pay any coin.

Follow these steps to find the the Woodcutter’s Axe early in No Rest for the Wicked.

Where is the Woodcutter’s Axe in No Rest for the Wicked?

Dot marks the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Woodcutter’s Axe is just slightly north of where you start on the beach, after the ship you’re traveling on in the game’s introduction crashes. Once you awaken on the beach, head north and follow the beach until you spot a glowing unbreakable gate in the shore rocks. Directly in front of that gate should be a glowing blue loot container that you can interact with that should have the Woodcutter’s Axe.

You do not have to fight the crab for the axe. But you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To test out the Woodcutter’s Axe right away, head back in the direction you came from until you spot a tree on the beach next to one of the rocks. You should be able to walk up to the tree and receive a prompt to hold it down with the Interact binding (E on keyboard, Y on controller). You’ll need to equip the axe first. Hold down the button to fully cut down the tree.

These trees, and others on the beach, will drop Pine Wood. Pine Wood can be refined into Pine Planks later on once you discover the Saw Mill. There’s no weight to resources like ore and wood, so harvest as much as you can find. The Woodcutter’s Axe cannot be used as a weapon.

