How to find the pickaxe in No Rest for the Wicked

No Rest for the Wicked throws you headfirst into a brutal world. But after braving the elements and the first few enemies, you can begin to find your bearings thanks to useful tools like the pickaxe.

The pickaxe is one of several tools you can carry on hand like the woodcutter’s axe, the fishing rod, and the shovel. Each of these tools harvests the resource you’d expect it to. The pickaxe, for example, can be used on ore veins to get critical resources needed for crafting and upgrading your weapons and armor.

There are two ways to get a pickaxe early on in No Rest for the Wicked, and only one will cost you.

How to get a pickaxe in No Rest for the Wicked

A pickaxe can be found in the western tower of Mariner’s Keep, on a hidden ledge that’s accessible by a hole in the tower wall.

Dot marks the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From where you start after the ship you’re on in the introduction has crashed, head northwest until you find the fire pit on the beach, then head through the large hole in the Mariner’s Keep wall. Take the stairs to the left of the lit torch on the far northwest wall. Once you reach the top of those stairs, go up the spiral stairwell to your left.

It would be here but I picked it up already. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Halfway up the spiral stairwell, there will be a mossy opening to a ledge on the outside of the tower. At the edge of this ledge, you should find the pickaxe. Once you have it, head back down the stairwell and you should find an ore vein in that clearing that will give you some Copper ore. There will be a number of other ore veins around Mariner’s Keep you should keep an eye out for.

Alternatively, if you’re somehow unable to find this pickaxe, you can also purchase one from Fillmore the blacksmith after you rescue him from the three Risen harassing him, but at the cost of 32 Bronze coins. You’re better off saving your coin for items like Artemisia Herb or a shield, though. You can buy other tools from him like the woodcutter’s axe, the fishing rod, and the shovel if you haven’t found any of those yet.

