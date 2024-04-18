Storage Room unlock in No Rest for the Wicked
How to find the Storage Room Key in No Rest for the Wicked

Unlock the Storage Room and find some items behind the door.
Several locked doors prevent you from advancing further throughout No Rest for the Wicked. Thankfully, you bypass these doors by tracking down their keys, and you need to find one for the Storage Room.

The Storage Room Key is in a tricky spot. If you’re not careful about where you’re going, it’s easy to miss it in No Rest for the Wicked, especially if you’re working to try to avoid as many enemies as possible. If you come across the Storage Room, we can help you track down the key to unlock it, but you need to retrace your steps a short distance away to find it.

Where to find the Storage Room Key in No Rest for the Wicked

Storage Room Key location in No Rest for the Wicked
You can find the Storage Room key on the side of a cliff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Storage Room key on the left side of the map when you enter the Mariner’s Keep stronghold. You want to reach this top area in No Rest for the Wicked and then hug the wall on the left side. From here, there’s a wooden platform from which you can fall, and there should be a body with a glowing item next to it, which is the Storage Room Key. I recommend saving before this point.

Storage Room Key location in No Rest for the Wicked
You can land in the water below after you find the Storage Room Key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you grab it, unfortunately, there’s no place to jump up and return to your previous position. You’re better off falling below and landing in the water. From here, swim to the south, and you can find an open area to return to the ruined keep. Bring the Storage Room Key to the door you need to open, and gain access to this area in No Rest for the Wicked.

You won’t find too many valuable items in the Storage Room that will help you advance the story; however, there is a shovel here. The shovel is a useful tool you can grab for free here in No Rest for the Wicked, rather than buying it from Fillmore after you rescue him in the Mess Hall. Fillmore is a helpful blacksmith who can repair your equipment.

