How long is No Rest for the Wicked?

It's fairly substantial, even for an early-access game.
No Rest of the Wicked has been in early access since April 18, and many fans are wondering how long it takes to complete.

The game is still in early access and will get at least two more updates. Right now, the maximum level is 30, but the level cap will increase in the future. Each update to No Rest for the Wicked will add more content and naturally increase the length of the game. So, here’s how long it takes to complete the first early access version of No Rest for the Wicked.

How long is No Rest for the Wicked? Answered

Innkeeper Husband quest start in No Rest for the Wicked
It takes 20 hours to complete the story right now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It takes roughly 20 hours to complete No Rest for the Wicked at the time of writing. That includes doing the main story and a few side quests, but if you’re a completionist, you’ll probably spend upward of 25 hours playing.

Moon Studios promises two more updates during No Rest for the Wicked’s early access period, with one introducing multiplayer and three more zones, and the second adding The Breach—which is speculated to be act two of the campaign. A future update will also add a roguelike dungeon called Cerim’s Crucible. There’s plenty more content coming to No Rest for the Wicked, and Moon Studios will reveal more once we get closer to the release date.

After all the updates, the game could be closer to the 35 to 40-hour mark. This is just our speculation, though, and we’ll update this article as soon as new information is revealed.

