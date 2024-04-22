What is the max level in No Rest for the Wicked? How to get max level explained

No Rest for the Wicked entered early access on April 18. Since the game isn’t officially out, more new features like dungeons and zones are sure to follow in future updates. But players are wondering what the max level in No Rest for the Wicked is right now.

As you explore the zones and complete quests, you earn experience. Each new level grants you more stats, which you need to select to optimize your build. You have to be careful while investing your stat points because, for now, there’s no option to change them. Early in No Rest for the Wicked, your focus should be on survival and investing as many stats as possible into Health and Stamina. Later, you can lean more into specific builds. Since leveling up and stats are so important, here’s how many levels there are in No Rest for the Wicked.

What’s the max level in No Rest for the Wicked? Answered

Make sure to upgrade your gear as you level up. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The maximum level in No Rest for the Wicked is 30. Bear in mind this is still early access and Moon Studios might increase the maximum level in future updates or when the game officially releases. You get attribute points and experience until level 30, and then you can no longer see the XP bar. As you level up, upgrade your weapons and armor to deal more damage and clear the areas more easily.

It’s also important to know you can lose experience while wearing specific items (they are usually marked).

No Rest for the Wicked will get two more updates in early access with new zones and multiplayer. The devs haven’t revealed if the level cap will increase with new patches or if it will remain at 30 until the very end.

