How to respec in No Rest for the Wicked

A complete respec of a character is paramount if you want to explore new avenues in combat, so let’s see if No Rest for the Wicked provides you with this creative freedom.

In No Rest for the Wicked, you can become an expert with two-handed weapons, adept with a bow, or slug enemies in the face with your bare fists. You can move slower than a snail, or roll around with more conviction than Sonic the Hedgehog—such is the versatility of stat distribution and leveling up.

However, many players get to a point where they fancy a change and want to tweak their Strength or maybe move around some regretful Skill Points into another key area. Here’s what you need to know about respeccing in No Rest for the Wicked.

Can you respec in No Rest for the Wicked?

It doesn’t appear you can respec in No Rest for the Wicked, so any decisions you make regarding stats are permanent.

No Rest for the Wicked is still in its infancy, but startling evidence is already out there to suggest you can’t respec—at all. With No Rest for the Wicked being in early access, not all the full launch content and features are available. But this means players are already reaching the end of the currently available story content.

After many similar respec questions, Discord user Chaseowski had this to say on the No Rest for the Wicked main page, “I’m level 15 and hit Cerim Arena – Doesn’t seem I can go any further than this arena from the story parts, and I have yet to see something to respec unfortunately.”

This doesn’t mean respec is conclusively not featured, but it’s not looking good. Many titles opt to include a special item or service early on to allow this freedom. Others—such as 2023’s Lies of P—wait until much later into the experience. However, I’m already getting a feeling Moon Studios GmbH is saving respec for a future update.

So, do keep checking back to see if the ability to respec is hidden somewhere in No Rest for the Wicked. Until then, if you want to change your stats, there’s a simple but inconvenient way to do so: Starting a new save file from scratch.

