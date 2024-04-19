Rookery room in no rest for the wicked
No Rest for the Wicked

How to increase inventory space in No Rest for the Wicked

Need more space.
Andrew Highton
Published: Apr 19, 2024

Having more inventory space in No Rest for the Wicked means you can loot, pillage, and cram your backpack with more weapons, ingredients, and items than you know what to do with.

Limited inventory space is an annoying gameplay mechanic everyone dislikes, but it’s logical game design. Having said that, a character in No Rest for the Wicked being weighed down by a few pots and pans while Resident Evil’s Leon Kennedy happily runs with a full armory on his back is a headscratcher. But I digress.

No Rest for the Wicked does impart these restrictions on you, and if you want to carry additional cargo, there’s one way to go about it.

How to upgrade inventory in No Rest for the Wicked

Inventory upgrades in no rest for the wicked
There we go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To upgrade your inventory space in No Rest for the Wicked, you need to reach Sacrament and speak to the Rookery. Give him ichor to upgrade one of many different inventory components.

Here’s a quick step-by-step guide telling you the specifics:

  1. Progress through No Rest for the Wicked until you defeat Warwick the Torn.
  2. Advance onward to Sacrament.
  3. Head to the main story marker on the map.
  4. You will reach a room with two characters—Roan and the Rookery.
  5. After a brief cutscene, you are instructed to speak to the Rookery.
  6. You can now exchange the ichor you got for killing Warwick for one of several inventory upgrades.

Roan tells you if you want to obtain any further upgrades in the future, you need to kill more “Torn” enemies and bring them to the Rookery.

Here’s a full list of every inventory upgrade you can unlock:

  • Gear Inventory Slots
  • Item Inventory Slots
  • Resource Inventory Slots
  • Misc Inventory Slots
  • Mainhand Slots
  • Offhand Slots
  • Ring Slots
  • Tool Slots

Next, be sure not to miss out on how fast travel works, as well as how to Parry in No Rest for the Wicked.

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.