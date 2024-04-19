How to increase inventory space in No Rest for the Wicked

Having more inventory space in No Rest for the Wicked means you can loot, pillage, and cram your backpack with more weapons, ingredients, and items than you know what to do with.

Limited inventory space is an annoying gameplay mechanic everyone dislikes, but it’s logical game design. Having said that, a character in No Rest for the Wicked being weighed down by a few pots and pans while Resident Evil’s Leon Kennedy happily runs with a full armory on his back is a headscratcher. But I digress.

No Rest for the Wicked does impart these restrictions on you, and if you want to carry additional cargo, there’s one way to go about it.

How to upgrade inventory in No Rest for the Wicked

There we go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To upgrade your inventory space in No Rest for the Wicked, you need to reach Sacrament and speak to the Rookery. Give him ichor to upgrade one of many different inventory components.

Here’s a quick step-by-step guide telling you the specifics:

Progress through No Rest for the Wicked until you defeat Warwick the Torn. Advance onward to Sacrament. Head to the main story marker on the map. You will reach a room with two characters—Roan and the Rookery. After a brief cutscene, you are instructed to speak to the Rookery. You can now exchange the ichor you got for killing Warwick for one of several inventory upgrades.

Roan tells you if you want to obtain any further upgrades in the future, you need to kill more “Torn” enemies and bring them to the Rookery.

Here’s a full list of every inventory upgrade you can unlock:

Gear Inventory Slots

Item Inventory Slots

Resource Inventory Slots

Misc Inventory Slots

Mainhand Slots

Offhand Slots

Ring Slots

Tool Slots

