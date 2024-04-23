No Rest for the Wicked: Finley shop location and hours, explained



No Rest for the Wicked keeps you hooked by extending its five-hour campaign into a marathon with its challenging bosses, intricate exploration, and now, time-sensitive merchants.

It’s not that No Rest for the Wicked‘s Finley is lazy and only wants to work one day a week. Instead, it’s probably because his rare and distinctive goods originate from dubious sources. In this guide, I’ll show you how to unlock and visit Finley’s shop in No Rest for the Wicked.

How to unlock Finley’s shop in No Rest for the Wicked

A demanding guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While exploring the Nameless Pass in Servant of God, you run into an open area with a wheel at the center. Follow these steps to unlock Finley’s shop in No Rest for the Wicked:

Use the wheel to open the first door from the left. Then, use the broken wall to the right and climb up to the platform above. You can hear Finley call out to you from up here, saying it’s your moral duty to free him. It’s really not, but you want all the goodies he can sell, so here’s how you can get the key to free him.

Quarry Guard Key key location

Get the key. Screenshot by Dot Esports Free the man. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To free the prisoner in No Rest for the Wicked, follow these steps to find the key:

From where you found Finley, head straight to the left to reach solid ground. Then, use the long ladder in the upper left corner to reach the higher platform. Once upstairs, climb on the vines to get to the next area. Typically, you would head to the left to complete Servant of God, but instead, follow the path to the right and south. When you reach a cliff, carefully drop down to land on a ledge. If you hug the pillar for dear life, you can find a long log to get to the opposite side. That’s where you find the Quarry Guard Key to free the prisoner in the Nameless Pass in No Rest for the Wicked. You can jump on the hanging cages to reach Finley faster.

For your hard work, Finley says you may see him in Sacrament, but only when he wants to be seen.

Finley location in No Rest for the Wicked

Secret shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Finley’s shop in No Rest for the Wicked near the northeast exit of Sacrament, but only on Saturdays from 8am to 12am. Finley sells rare and unique gear, so you should pay him a visit to up your game and make boss fights like Darak and Warrick the Torn much easier.

