prisoner in NRFTW
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
No Rest for the Wicked

No Rest for the Wicked: Finley shop location and hours, explained

Free a prisoner and get rare loot.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 05:22 am


No Rest for the Wicked keeps you hooked by extending its five-hour campaign into a marathon with its challenging bosses, intricate exploration, and now, time-sensitive merchants.

Recommended Videos

It’s not that No Rest for the Wicked‘s Finley is lazy and only wants to work one day a week. Instead, it’s probably because his rare and distinctive goods originate from dubious sources. In this guide, I’ll show you how to unlock and visit Finley’s shop in No Rest for the Wicked.

How to unlock Finley’s shop in No Rest for the Wicked

map with Finley's location in NRFTW
A demanding guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While exploring the Nameless Pass in Servant of God, you run into an open area with a wheel at the center. Follow these steps to unlock Finley’s shop in No Rest for the Wicked:

Use the wheel to open the first door from the left. Then, use the broken wall to the right and climb up to the platform above. You can hear Finley call out to you from up here, saying it’s your moral duty to free him. It’s really not, but you want all the goodies he can sell, so here’s how you can get the key to free him.

Quarry Guard Key key location

To free the prisoner in No Rest for the Wicked, follow these steps to find the key:

  1. From where you found Finley, head straight to the left to reach solid ground.
  2. Then, use the long ladder in the upper left corner to reach the higher platform.
  3. Once upstairs, climb on the vines to get to the next area.
  4. Typically, you would head to the left to complete Servant of God, but instead, follow the path to the right and south.
  5. When you reach a cliff, carefully drop down to land on a ledge. If you hug the pillar for dear life, you can find a long log to get to the opposite side. That’s where you find the Quarry Guard Key to free the prisoner in the Nameless Pass in No Rest for the Wicked.
  6. You can jump on the hanging cages to reach Finley faster.

For your hard work, Finley says you may see him in Sacrament, but only when he wants to be seen.

Finley location in No Rest for the Wicked

Finley's location post saving in NRFTW
Secret shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Finley’s shop in No Rest for the Wicked near the northeast exit of Sacrament, but only on Saturdays from 8am to 12am. Finley sells rare and unique gear, so you should pay him a visit to up your game and make boss fights like Darak and Warrick the Torn much easier.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article No Rest for the Wicked beginner’s guide: 6 tips to get you started
Overlook, scenic view of Sacrament in No Rest for the Wicked.
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked beginner’s guide: 6 tips to get you started
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Apr 23, 2024
Read Article All bosses in No Rest for the Wicked, listed
Riven Twins boss in No Rest for the Wicked
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
All bosses in No Rest for the Wicked, listed
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 23, 2024
Read Article No Rest for the Wicked’s parry mechanic gets blasted with nerfs in April 22 update
An old man on the balcony with a bird in his hand, promoting No Rest for the Wicked.
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked’s parry mechanic gets blasted with nerfs in April 22 update
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Apr 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article No Rest for the Wicked beginner’s guide: 6 tips to get you started
Overlook, scenic view of Sacrament in No Rest for the Wicked.
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked beginner’s guide: 6 tips to get you started
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Apr 23, 2024
Read Article All bosses in No Rest for the Wicked, listed
Riven Twins boss in No Rest for the Wicked
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
All bosses in No Rest for the Wicked, listed
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 23, 2024
Read Article No Rest for the Wicked’s parry mechanic gets blasted with nerfs in April 22 update
An old man on the balcony with a bird in his hand, promoting No Rest for the Wicked.
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked’s parry mechanic gets blasted with nerfs in April 22 update
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Apr 22, 2024
Author
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?