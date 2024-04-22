No Rest for the Wicked is a tough game, and I don’t say that just because of the bosses. Something as simple as traversal is a puzzle.

If you’re interested in completing Servant of God in No Rest for the Wicked, you have been playing for long enough to realize that bosses can easily annihilate you if you’re not paying attention. Blink or doze off for even a moment, and your character gets squished. But traversing to quest objectives isn’t any easier, making completing side quests like Of Rats and Raiders and main quests like Servant of God challenging. Though you may see Madrigal Seline’s location on the map, getting there is a whole different story. Plus, you can’t rule out the possibility of running into formidable bosses like Warrick the Torn along the way. In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete Servant of God in No Rest for the Wicked.

How to start Servant of God in No Rest for the Wicked

Madam. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After traveling past The Shallows and Mariner’s Keep, defeating Warrick the Torn, you reach Sacrament, No Rest for the Wicked’s main city.

At this point, you get intercepted by an Inquisition detachment who insist you speak with Madrigal Seline and give you the Servant of God quest.

I strongly recommend tackling any other available side quests until you reach level 10 or above before embarking on this quest. Defeating Darak, for instance, can give you a nice EXP boost and legendary gear.

How to complete Servant of God in No Rest for the Wicked

Start here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Travel through the Nameless Pass in Servant of God

Starting from a fire pit east of Sacrament, follow these steps to travel through the Nameless Pass and find Madrigal Seline in No Rest for the Wicked:

Visual reference Instructions Cross the bridge on the fire pit’s right. Climb the vines to reach the upper platform. Then, climb a second set of vines to the right, but instead of going up, use them to reach the platform on the far right. Climb the slope on the right and head forward past a tall boulder and red flag. Here, take a right and hug the wall on the right as you go up the slope. Now that you’re on a higher platform, use the tall boulder you walked past to reach the platform on the left. Walk forward and climb the vines on the right to reach the platform above. Use the elevator on the right to descend to the tracks. Speak with the prisoner inside the cell to the right, Malec, to update the Servant of God quest status in No Rest for the Wicked. This might be a good time to pay Sacrament a visit and stock up for the second stretch of this quest.

Complete the Wheel Puzzle in Servant of God

After speaking with Malec, be on the lookout for prisoners on the loose. You also must solve the Wheel Puzzle to reach the next area in No Rest for the Wicked.

Visual reference Instructions Follow the tracks to the left until you reach a short ladder and follow the trail. Climb the vines and head to the right. Then, manipulate the wheel to move the wood platform so you can reach the area at the bottom left. Head back the way you came from. As you descend the vines, look for some broken tracks. Use them to jump on the platform on the bottom left. Use the long ladder on the tall rock to reach the second wheel. Move the wooden platform until it’s lined up with the climbable boulders. With two aligned, there’s one more to go. Use the path you created to reach the wheel near a large wooden door with a red flag on each side. Move the wooden platform until it’s aligned with the platform on the upper left. Head back to the second wheel and use your path to reach the broken door. Inside, you can find a Cerim Whisper. Again, this is the perfect time to return to Sacrament and resupply.



Climb the short ladder above the Whisper and pull the lever on the right to open a gate below. Drop down and head through this gate. Stick to the main path, defeat the enemy, and enter the room with the wheel at the center. As you spin it, different cells open. Avoid fights by defeating enemies while they’re trapped behind bars.



Spin the wheel to the right until the gate north of the room opens. Head inside and climb the edge on the cell’s left to reach the platform above. Beware the fireballs as you make your way to the room’s left. Climb the ladder on the far left and use the curved bridge to get to the platform on the left. Climb the vines and head to the left to find one more Cerim Whisper before the last stretch of the Servant of God quest in No Rest for the Wicked. There’s a tough boss fight on the other side, so fast travel to Sacrament to prepare. When you’re ready, just follow the path down the stairs to find Madrigal Seline.

Find the Hidden Chamber in Servant of God

Foggy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After a cutscene, Madrigal Seline tasks you with finding the Hidden Chamber nearby. Follow these steps to complete this No Servant of God in No Rest for the Wicked:

Visual reference Instructions Exit through the path left. Knock down a statue to create a makeshift bridge. Then, cross it and head south. When you reach the waterfall in the bottom left corner, drop down to the green pool of water below. Climb out of the water, follow the path to the left, and as you hug the pillar in the center, cross the river to the right. When you reach the end of the path, climb on the vines to reach the platform above. Climb up the stairs and walk through the narrow gate. Once upstairs, kick the bridge on the right to create an exit route. If you walk through the doors on the left, a boss fight with Riven Twins awaits. Defeat them to find the Hidden Chamber in No Rest for the Wicked.

Riven Twins boss fight in Servant of God

One body, two enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The key to beating the Riven Twins in No Rest for the Wicked is to wait for them to deal the sweep attack, approach, deal three to five quick blows, and retreat. Don’t stand too far away; this prompts them to deal ranged magic damage.

I managed to beat them at level 13, but having a slow two-hand weapon didn’t help.

With the Riven Twins defeated, interact with the altar above. Then, use the path you created outside the altar room and speak with Madrigal Seline to complete Servant of God in No Rest for the Wicked.

