An image of the Boundary Herald Starship, a reward for completing the Cursed Expedition in No Man's Sky. This ship is inspired by the Millenium Falcon.
Image via Hello Games.
Category:
No Man's Sky

How to complete The Cursed Redux Expedition in No Man’s Sky

This is your final chance to repair reality and claim an exclusive starship in the No Man's Sky Cursed Expedition Redux.
Image of John Wildermuth
John Wildermuth
|

Published: Jan 23, 2025 07:07 pm

Throughout the year the developers behind No Man’s Sky release limited-time Expeditions that feature lengthy quests and unique rewards. Thankfully for players, at the end of every year Expeditions enter Redux, or are available again for a short time for those that missed out on their time-sensitive rewards.

Recommended Videos

The Cursed Expedition is the current limited-time event players can replay, where they’ll face off against cursed monsters and earn a rare ship called the Boundary Herald. If you want to complete the Cursed Redux expedition in No Man’s Sky, follow the walkthrough below.

Table of contents

How to start The Cursed Redux Expedition

An image of the start screen of No Man's Sky, where you can select if you want to begin an Expedition.
You can always start an Expedition from the main menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are two different ways to start any Expedition in No Man’s Sky. The first is starting a new game in the main menu, then clicking on the Expedition option in the bottom left of the screen. This will launch you directly into the current Expedition, where you’ll spawn on a custom-generated planet and follow a set of objectives laid out by the developers.

An image from No Man's Sky of the Expedition Terminal on the Anomaly.
Starting an Expedition from this computer allows you to bring resources. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Alternatively, you can travel to the Space Anomaly in any of your saves and head to the Expedition terminal to the right of the main mission board. We recommend this option because you can bring some materials into the Expedition to make things easier.

All milestones in the Cursed Redux Expedition

An image of the crashed ship and a monster from the Cursed Expedition.
You’ll have to repair your ship to start the Expedition. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

While playing through any Expeditions, you can open the menu and click on the Expedition tab to access your objectives. In the Cursed Expedition you’ll have to complete five different phases, each with five to seven objectives, to unlock all the rewards.

Whenever you complete any of these objectives, you can use the Expedition menu to claim rewards that will assist you throughout the entire Expedition. All of these milestones and objectives can be completed in any order, except for the final quest.

Phase One

An image from No Man's Sky of the objectives from the first phase of the cursed Expedition.
Your journey starts here. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you first spawn into the Cursed Expedition Redux, you’ll find yourself stranded on an extremely mountainous planet. You may also notice that your shield has been replaced with a diminishing purple bar, that can only be repaired by consuming an Elixir of Glass.

If this purple bar drops below 50 percent, then Boundary Horrors will spawn and attack you. Follow these objectives to successfully finish the first leg of the Expedition:

QuestObjectiveReward
Out of TimeLocate your starship.1 Elixir of Glass
Elixir of GlassPrepare the Elixir of Glass.1 Pre-Packaged Advanced Mining Laser Unit
1 Pre-Packaged Teleport Receiver Unit
Nowhere to RunLaunch into space for the first time. 1 Pre-Packaged Cloaking Device Unit
1 Powerful Scanning System Upgrade
1 Supreme Movement System Upgrade
Ink-Stained SkiesKill 16 Boundary Horrors.Elixir of Blood recipe
Written in BloodPrepare the Elixir of Blood.Elixir of Quicksilver recipe
DislocationPrepare the Elixir of Quicksilver. 1 Pre-Packaged Pulse Spitter Unit
1 Pre-Packaged Combat Scope Unit
3 Inventory slots
Beyond the BoundaryUse a portal to travel to the rendevous point. Portal glyph set
Advanced Habitation module plans
Base Computer plans

Phase Two

An image from No Man's Sky of the second phase of missions in the Cursed Expedition.
Collect rare materials. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To reach the second phase, and all subsequent portions of the Cursed Redux Expedition, you’ll have to travel through a portal to another hand-selected planet. Once you reach your destination, more objectives need to be completed.

For example, you’ll have to spend a long amount of time with no shields, harvest rare items like fossils and Storm Crystals, and burrow underneath the surface. Here are all the phase two objectives:

QuestObjectiveReward
The Edge of GlassSpend 180 seconds with a low boundary integrity (Have no shields).2 Elixir of Glass
1 Pre-Packaged Launch Auto-Charger Unit
2 Supreme Pulse Engine Upgrade
Beyond DeathExcavate 10 fossils.1 Pre-Packaged Haz-Mat Gauntlet Unit
1 Supreme Defensive Systems Upgrade
1 Supreme Scanning System Upgrade
Hewn from LightCollect five Storm Crystals.Elixir of Blood recipe
3 Inventory slots
Battery plans
Solar Panel plans
Fear the SunTunnel underground 1,600 units deep. 1 Pre-Packaged Personal Refiner Unit
3 Glowing Minerals
30 Salvaged Data
Breach TwoUse a portal to travel to the rendevous point. Anomaly Seal plans
3 Multi-Tool Inventory slots

Phase Three

An image from No Man's Sky of the third page of quests from the Cursed Expedition.
Time to travel. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After passing through another portal, you’ll enter the third phase of the Cursed Expedition Redux. This stage requires players to explore planets on foot, fish on rare Anomalous worlds, and face the crushing forces of infinity.

Here are the five objectives needed to advance beyond stage three of the Cursed Expedition:

QuestObjectiveReward
Well GroundedExplore 8,000 units on foot. Amplified Cartridges plans
1 Supreme Movement System Upgrade
5 Inventory slots
Endless HungerEliminate eight Hungering Tendrils1 Pre-Packaged Fishing Rig Unit
1 Supreme Pulse Spitter Upgrade
Biological Sample
In Wine Dark SeasCatch fish found on Anomalous worlds.1 Pre-Packaged Rocket Boots Unit
5 Hadal Cores
Serenity, ReclaimedBecome serene in the face of infinity. Elixir of Blood recipe
3 Surge Battery
Signal Booster
Breach ThreeUse a portal to travel to the rendezvous point. 1 Pre-Packaged Impact Igniter Unit
1 Supreme Launch Thrusters Upgrade
5 Inverted Mirrors

Phase Four

An image from No Man's Sky of the fourth page of missions from the Cursed Expedition.
Prepare for combat. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The fourth stage of the Expedition is filled with combat, as you’ll have to take on various enemies. For example, you’ll battle against Atlas robots, corrupted quadruped, and even take on Abyssal Horrors.

Complete these seven milestones to finish phase four of the Expedition:

QuestObjectiveReward
DiscordantCollect 256 AtlantideumElixir of Blood recipe
1 Forbidden Exosuit Module
20 Navigation Data
440 Cadmium
Metal BonesGather 400 Tainted MetalPerpetual Ice Cream
5 Inventory slots
Genetic GlitchDiscover two exotic creatures2 Elixir of Glass
160 Faecium
Delicate Flora
In Deep WaterSwim above deep water for 60 seconds. Marine Shelter plans
2 Powerful Underwater Oxygen Upgrades
Glassy StareCollect four hypnotic eyes from Abyssal Horrors. Terrifying Sample
1,500 Nanites
ArachnophobiaEliminate two corrupt quadrupeds2 Forbidden Multi-Tool Modules
5 Radiant Shards
Breach FourUse a portal to travel to the rendezvous point.1616 Atlantideum
8080 Living Slime

Phase Five

An image from No Man's Sky of the final page of missions for the Cursed Expedition.
You’re in the home stretch. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The fifth and final stage of the Cursed Expedition features some difficult objectives, such as killing 64 Boundary Horrors while your shield is low and collecting a massive 4,200 Nanites.

Once all other objectives are complete, you’ll unlock the final missions and a boss fight against a massive Boundary Horror. Finishing this fight will complete the Cursed Expedition Redux.

Here are all the objectives you need to complete in phase five:

QuestObjectiveReward
Stone GhostsDiscover 2 ancient ruins5 Geodesite
Unearthed Treasure
Ink-Drenched SkiesKill 64 Boundary Horrors.25 Purple Ribbon Firework
Biological Sample
Reality FoamEarn 4,200 NanitesElixir of Blood recipe
Terrifying Sample
1 Elixir of Glass
Breach FiveUse a portal to travel to the final rendezvous point. Assorted glitches
The Face of GlassProbe the walls of reality. Elixir of Water plans
To Drink The WaterCreate the Elixir of Water.256 Quicksilver
1 Elixir of Glass
Boundary GuardianThis final milestone is from another reality, you must complete To Drink the Water to unlock it.

Defeat the Boundary Guardian boss fight to seal the breach in reality. 		N/A

How to claim The Cursed Redux Expedition rewards

An image of a robot vendor in No Man's Sky, where you can claim Expedition Rewards after completing objectives.
All rewards can be obtained from the Quicksilver vendor on the Anomaly. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Whenever you finish an expedition all the rewards can be collected from the same location. Spawn in the Anomaly from your spacecraft and fly inside to the multiplayer hub. From here you can speak to a vendor on the right-hand side of the main mission area who trades with Quicksilver and provides Expedition rewards.

This vendor has the rewards from all 16 Expeditions, but you’ll have to complete all the quests to unlock everything an Expedition has on offer. Most importantly, completing all the quests in the Cursed Expedition Redux will unlock the Boundary Hearld starship.

This massive ship is inspired by the Millennium Falcon and can be summoned at any Space Station once claimed. Only those who have completed all Cursed Expedition objectives can earn this starship, so it will never naturally spawn on a planet.

