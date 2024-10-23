No Man’s Sky’s Expedition 16 pushes the boundaries of reality—and it’s offering plenty of lucrative rewards

Wake up, Travelers: A new Expedition in No Man’s Sky has arrived, and it’s just in time for the spooky season. You’ve ventured among the stars, but now it’s time to explore what other dimensions have to offer.

Recommended Videos

Hello Games unveiled Expedition 16 in a new blog post today, and it’s a bit of a trip—literally. Called The Cursed, this new event sends players on a journey through a “twilight realm,” where spooky interlopers from other dimensions watch your every step. Strange voices will guide you, but you’ll need to discover their origin and whether they can be trusted.

“As we approach Halloween, we are embracing the spookier side of the No Man’s Sky Universe, drawing upon threads first established way back in Atlas Rises, when ancient portals began to open and the boundaries between realities first began to crumble,” the blog post reads. “Today, we are announcing expedition sixteen: The Cursed – where players will fight to keep a grip on reality while haunted by visions and voices from another dimension.”

Compared to the game’s last update—Aquarius, which was a bit more relaxing—The Cursed challenges players’ resolve. As you explore this twilight realm, you won’t be able to travel like you normally would. Hyperdrive technology will be fully disabled, and you’ll need to take an ancient portal system instead. And unlike your standard NMS gameplay, which is full of environmental hazards, The Cursed introduces a new threat to manage: the “weakening of the boundaries of reality.” Travelers will need to manage their exosuit closely if they want to stay in reality—but if they’re successful, several rare rewards await.

This event is offering a slew of goodies that you most surely won’t want to miss out on, including a starship, a Cthuhulu-like Exosuit Appearance Override, and a bioluminescent companion that resembles a jelly dinosaur—it looks awesome, we know. There’s also base furniture and a spooky purple jetpack trail to claim.

Who wants a new ride? Image via Hello Games

The Cursed begins today and will run for approximately two weeks, giving players enough time to start Expedition 16 and solve the mystery of the ancient portal network. Today’s update also introduces several bug fixes and minor quality-of-life improvements. For more information about what’s in store with the latest event, visit Hello Games’ blog post.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy